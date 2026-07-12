Rescue of abducted schoolchildren calls for renewed security efforts — Peter Obi

Kasie Abone, Awka

The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has welcomed the safe rescue of the schoolchildren recently abducted by kidnappers, describing their freedom as a moment of gratitude and renewed hope for the nation.

Obi, in a statement issued on Saturday, expressed profound relief over the successful operation, commending the security agencies and all individuals whose dedication and coordinated efforts made the children’s safe return possible.

“I am greatly relieved and delighted to learn of the safe rescue of the schoolchildren who were kidnapped. I sincerely thank all those whose tireless efforts made their freedom possible, especially the security personnel and everyone who worked behind the scenes,” he said.

While celebrating the rescue, the former Anambra State governor warned that the persistent abduction of schoolchildren remains one of Nigeria’s most disturbing security challenges, insisting that urgent and decisive measures must be taken to prevent a recurrence.

According to him, no child should endure the trauma of kidnapping or be denied access to education because of insecurity. He urged governments at all levels to strengthen the nation’s security architecture and make the protection of lives and property their highest priority.

Obi stressed that every Nigerian child deserves the opportunity to learn in a safe and secure environment, free from fear, intimidation and violence.

He called for sustained commitment by relevant authorities to build a country where schools remain sanctuaries of learning rather than targets for criminal activities.

He congratulated the rescued pupils, their families, school authorities and Nigerians on the successful operation, describing the development as a reassuring reminder that collective determination, effective collaboration and decisive action can deliver positive results in the fight against insecurity.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2