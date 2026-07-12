Oyo rescue operation: Alausa hails Tinubu’s firm leadership prowess

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, CON, has extended hearty congratulations to President Bola Tinubu, following the safe release of pupils and teachers kidnapped from Oriire community in Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

He also recognized the Oyo State Government and Nigeria’s security services for working together to secure the freedom of those abducted.

Speaking through his Special Adviser on Media and Communications, the Minister voiced deep gratitude to President Tinubu for his steady leadership and unwavering determination to ensure every possible step was taken until the victims were free.

He described the rescue as clear proof of the Federal Government’s firm commitment to protecting the safety and welfare of Nigerian children.

Dr. Alausa equally commended Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, and the Oyo State Government for their partnership with security agencies, their consistent backing of the rescue operation, and their dedication to the care, rehabilitation and smooth reunion of the rescued pupils and teachers with their families.

The Minister further celebrated the Armed Forces of Nigeria, the Department of State Services, the Nigeria Police Force, and all other intelligence and security units involved for their discipline, bravery, teamwork and sacrifice. Their efforts, he noted, not only brought the pupils and teachers home unharmed but also led to the arrest of those responsible.

In his words: “The safe return of these innocent children and their teachers brings immense relief to the nation. It shows President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration is determined to safeguard Nigerian lives, and it highlights how much stronger we become when the Federal Government, Oyo State Government and our security agencies work as one.

“The successful rescue of these innocent children and their teachers is a moment of great relief for the nation. It reflects the determination of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to protect the lives of Nigerians and demonstrates the growing effectiveness of collaboration among the Federal Government, the Oyo State Government and our security agencies.

“On behalf of the Federal Ministry of Education, I congratulate Mr. President on this important achievement. I also commend the Oyo State Government for its support and commitment throughout this difficult period, and sincerely appreciate the bravery, patriotism and tireless efforts of all the security personnel whose dedication made this rescue possible. Their collective efforts have restored hope to the affected families and reassured Nigerians that our institutions remain resolute in confronting criminality.”

The Minister expressed sincere sympathy to the pupils, teachers and their families for the emotional pain suffered during captivity, and prayed for their quick physical and mental healing.

Dr. Alausa restated the Federal Ministry of Education’s pledge to partner with all relevant stakeholders to further tighten security in schools nationwide, in line with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He also called on communities, parents, school administrators and other stakeholders to stay alert and continue cooperating with security agencies so that schools remain safe spaces for teaching and learning to flourish.

For a better society

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