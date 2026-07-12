Odumegwu-Ojukwu urges NASS, political parties to protect women in politics

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, has called on the National Assembly and political parties to protect women involved in partisan politics.

This is as she stated that political inclusion goes beyond legislation.

The minister made the remarks at the maiden National Women’s Summit organized by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on the theme: “Inclusion in Politics and Governance:- Addressing Barriers to Women’s Participation and Representation,” in Abuja on Saturday.

She described the event as not just a political conversation but one with a national oulook that also involved development and justice.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu said that women constitute almost half of Nigeria’s population but regretted that they were poorly represented in the legislature and executive arms of government at all levels

She stated that the nation’s democratic journey cannot attain its full potential if over half of its population remained underrepresented in the institutions where decisions were made.

According to her, women have consistently demonstrated excellence in governance, diplomacy, academia, business, entrepreneurship, science, agriculture, civil society, and mentorship, but when the elected institutions are examined, there is a glaring disparity between women’s capabilities and their representation.

She blamed the situation on structural and systemic barriers which have persisted for decades.

According to her, these include the high cost of political participation, cultural stereotypes, violence and intimidation during elections, unequal access to party structures, inadequate political financing and deeply entrenched social norms that continue to discourage many capable women from seeking elective office.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu further highlighted that the consequence was not only unfair to women; but also costly to Nigeria’s democracy.

“As Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, I have had the privilege of engaging with countries across Africa and beyond. One lesson is unmistakable: nations that have deliberately invested in women’s political inclusion have strengthened both their democratic institutions and their economic performance.

“Across Africa, particularly in countries like Tanzania and Namibia, which have female presidents, we have witnessed demonstrable affirmative measures, constitutional guarantees, and deliberate political commitment that have dramatically improved women’s representation. These experiences remind us that progress does not happen by chance; it happens through political will,” the minister said.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu pointed out that the Reserved Seats for Women Bill currently before the National Assembly should not be viewed as a concessionary legislation or a favour to women.

Instead, it should be seen as a democratic corrective—a practical mechanism to address historical imbalances that have prevented capable women from fully participating in governance.

She emphasised that advancing women’s inclusion was the responsibility of men and women alike.

The minister then called for special measures that could help open political spaces, insisting that supporting greater inclusion aligned with Nigeria’s constitutional aspirations, its international obligations, and the national development objectives.

Continuing, the minister urged: “Political parties remain the primary gatekeepers of democratic participation. If we truly desire greater representation of women, our political parties must intentionally create pathways for women to emerge as candidates, leaders, strategists, negotiators, and policymakers.

“This requires transparent nomination processes, affordable nomination fees, mentorship programmes, leadership development initiatives, and protection against political violence.

“I commend APGA for convening this Summit and for stimulating this important national conversation. Regardless of party affiliation, all political actors have a responsibility to ensure that capable women are given meaningful opportunities to contribute to nation-building.

For a better society

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