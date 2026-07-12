Housing ministry champions procurement excellence at national leadership retreat

Akor Sylvester, Abuja

The Federal Government has said it will strengthen procurement leadership, entrench accountability and promote transparency as part of its reform in the civil service.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, who is participating in the 2026 Permanent Secretaries’ Procurement Leadership Retreat taking place in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, said the move is to ensure effective management of resources.

The high-level retreat, organised by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation in collaboration with the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), is designed to boost the proper handling of resources across the Federal Civil Service.

With the theme “Strengthening Procurement Leadership and Accountability for Effective Budget Execution and National Development,” the retreat provides a strategic platform for Permanent Secretaries and other senior public officials to exchange ideas, share best practices, and explore innovative approaches to improving procurement processes for enhanced service delivery.

The retreat was declared open on behalf of Vice President Sen. Kashim Shettima by the Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission, Tunji Olaopa. It attracted the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Esther Walson-Jack, the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Procurement, Adebowale Adedokun, Permanent Secretaries, Directors of Procurement, and other key stakeholders committed to advancing procurement reforms and strengthening public sector governance.

Belgore’s participation underscores the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development’s commitment to procurement best practices, transparency, accountability, and value-for-money in project delivery, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Administration. This is contained in a statement signed by Badamasi Haiba, Director, Press and Public Relations of the ministry.

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