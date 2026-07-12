Emiral Global products’ launch raises concern over sustainability

Akaiso Eyo-Akaiso, Uyo

Emiral Global’s much-publicized product launch and car award ceremony in Uyo has drawn both applause and serious criticism, with concerns raised about sustainability, transparency, efficacy and the impact on low-income distributors. Claims that Emiral Elexir cures over thirty seven ailments was strongly rebuffed by users who had earlier tried the product.

While the event at Watbridge Hotel and Suites was filled with music, exotic cars and promises of wealth, several attendees who spoke anonymously said the celebration masked deeper issues within the company’s network marketing model.

Critics argued that the Emiral Range launch focused more on lifestyle display than on product value. “It was 80% hype, 20% product,” a councillor from Nsit Ibom council” said. “They showed us cars but didn’t explain how the average person can actually sell ₦500k worth of products monthly.”

The biggest complaint, apart from hunger and thirst that ravaged the guests, was the stock pressure. Multiple new distributors claim they were encouraged to buy “starter packages” of ₦100k – ₦500k to qualify for bonuses. Weeks after the launch, many are reportedly stuck with products they cannot sell.

“Network marketing only works if the product sells itself,” said an anonymous marketer in Uyo. “If people are buying just to qualify, not because customers demand it, then it becomes a pyramid.”

Health concerns have also surfaced. Some consumers questioned NAFDAC registration and clinical testing of the new Emiral Elixir and wellness products. The company stated products are registered, but critics want batch numbers and full ingredient lists published publicly.

Market women in Itam and Akpan Andem said they attended the launch but left confused. “They were speaking grammar,” one trader said. “We don’t understand all this ‘residual income’. We just want products that sell fast and don’t spoil.”

Financial expert warned that ‘Networking’ will often collapse in Nigeria because they relied on constant recruitment. “If Emiral stops recruiting new people in Akwa Ibom, the whole structure falls.”

The timing of the launch, just after the government commissioning of Ibom International Hospital, led some to accuse Emiral of “piggybacking on government’s goodwill” to look more credible than it is.

Social media reactions have been mixed. While some praised the energy and jobs created, others called it “another Uyo big event with no follow-up.”

Traditional rulers who attended said they were not fully briefed on the business model. “We support investment, but we don’t support anything that will make our children borrow money,” one chief stated.

Consumer protection advocates are calling on the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, FCCPC, to monitor Emiral’s operations in Akwa Ibom to ensure distributors are not duped.

The company has not yet released data on product return rates, distributor retention, or actual retail sales vs recruitment sales — numbers critics say are critical to judge legitimacy.

The 001of Emiral Global, Ambassador Dr Eugene Chikezie Emeka defended the launch, saying it created jobs and rewarded hard work because there is value attached to the product. But until independent audits and customer reviews back the claims, skepticism in Uyo will likely grow.

Bottom line of “Emiral’s Uyo launch looked like luxury, but felt like pressure. Without clear product demand and fair earnings for the average distributor, it risks becoming another abandoned MLM in South-South Nigeria.”

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