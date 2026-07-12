CHIZUBE EZIAKU MBALEWE, ADORABLE WOMAN OF FAITH, CELEBRATES BIRTHDAY.

I, Kelechi Ndudiri Mbalewe, Agu na Eche Mba na New York, rejoice with my love, my rock, my queen, and my beloved wife, Mrs. Chizube Eziaku Mbalewe (née Ekwonye), as she celebrates her birthday today, 12th July 2026.

My children, Princess Nnedinma, Nwadinma and I, join our relatives, friends, and associates across the world in celebrating our adorable wife and mother as she marks this special milestone.

Mrs. Chizube Mbalewe, we celebrate your character, your achievements, and your legacy. We celebrate a woman of excellence, a woman of remarkable vision, passion, and unwavering faith.

We are joyfully celebrating, not just another year of your life, but the remarkable impact of your commitment to uplifting humanity.

You dedicated your life to turning abundance into opportunities for those in need, giving a voice to the voiceless, and uplifting the less privileged.

This remarkable milestone is a celebration of a life richly blessed—marked by wisdom, dignity, resilience, and outstanding service to humanity. We thank you for choosing a life of purpose over magnificence.

Mrs. Chizube Eziaku Mbalewe was born into a home where discipline, integrity, education, and the fear of God were daily virtues rather than mere slogans.

She obtained her Nursing degree in Nigeria before relocating to the United States of America in search of greener pastures. She obtained a master’s degree in Nursing and is today a Senior Staff Nurse in New York, USA.

Mrs. Chizube Eziaku Mbalewe is married to Kelechi Mbalewe, Agu na Eche Mba, who is also a United States-based health officer. They are blessed with lovely children.

While eulogizing his queen, Kelechi Mbalewe stated:

“I am honoured to walk through this journey of life with you. Humility is your second name. You are always smiling, deeply compassionate, straight forward and truthful. You are committed, courageous, open to advice, and always willing to go the extra mile to achieve greatness.”

As we rejoice with you, we thank God for your life, we pray that you continue to enjoy happiness, and abundant peace on this special occasion of your birthday.

May divine strength continually renew you, may wisdom guide your steps, and may favour speak for you in every season ahead. May the years before you be brighter, greater, and filled with God’s abundant blessings and grace. We wish you many more years of good health, sound mind, and fulfilment.

Congratulations and happy birthday, my Queen.