Army mourns fallen personnel during Oyo rescue operation

Joseph Okwuofu, Ibadan

While residents of Oyo State and the country in general are celebrating the safe return of the abducted school children and teachers in Oriire Local Government, the officers and men of the Nigerian Army are mourning their members who lost their lives in the rescue operation which led to the release of the abductees.

The Nigerian Army paid tribute to the fallen heroes who lost their lives during the joint operation that secured the release of the 44 pupils and teachers abducted from Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, describing them as heroes who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the service of the nation.

In a statement issued on Friday by the Acting Deputy Director, 2 Division Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma Jonah Danjuma, the Army said the successful rescue followed weeks of painstaking intelligence-led operations carried out by a joint security task force under the leadership of the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division, Major General C.R. Nnebeife.

The Army said the operation, which lasted for more than one month, involved personnel from the Office of the National Security Adviser through the National Counter Terrorism Centre, Defence Headquarters, Special Forces of the Nigerian Army, Navy and Air Force, the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services, the National Intelligence Agency, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, as well as Amotekun Corps, local vigilantes and hunters.

According to the statement, the operation was aimed at identifying and dismantling the terrorist network responsible for the abduction, including its kingpins, logistics chain, informants and hideouts located within the Old Oyo National Park and other locations across the country.

The Army disclosed that several arrests were made in Oyo State and other parts of the country, leading to the disruption of the criminal network and mounting sustained pressure that ultimately compelled the terrorists to release the abducted pupils and teachers unconditionally.

It explained that the operation was meticulously planned and executed to ensure the victims were rescued safely without collateral damage. However, it noted with deep regret that some security operatives lost their lives during the intense operation against the terrorists.

The Army described the fallen operatives as courageous and patriotic officers whose bravery, professionalism and unwavering commitment to duty contributed significantly to the success of the rescue mission, adding that their sacrifices would forever remain in the nation’s memory.

It added that the rescued pupils and teachers are currently receiving medical attention at an undisclosed hospital and would be handed over to the Oyo State Government in due course for reunification with their families.

The GOC expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for providing the strategic guidance, support and resources that made the operation successful. He also commended Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and the people of the state for their unwavering support to security agencies throughout the rescue mission.

Major General Nnebeife further thanked the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the Minister of Defence, the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of Army Staff, other Service Chiefs, the Inspector General of Police, the Directors General of the DSS and NIA, heads of other security agencies, local vigilantes, hunters and the Amotekun Corps for their seamless collaboration and operational synergy throughout the mission.

The Army also appreciated the media and Nigerians for their understanding, support and confidence in the nation’s security architecture, urging citizens to remain vigilant and continue providing timely and credible information to security agencies to strengthen ongoing efforts to protect lives and property across the country.

For a better society

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