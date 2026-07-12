Abuja Mechanic Village: Apo artisans beg Wike for land titles

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Thousands of mechanics and traders displaced from the overcrowded Apo Mechanic Village are urging the FCT Minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike, to fast-track the issuance of their official land allocation letters after President Bola Tinubu commissioned new facilities at the Wasa District Informal Sector Layout.

For the artisans, receiving those legal documents is the last piece of the puzzle needed to formalize their operations and begin a full-scale move to the newly developed site.

Speaking for the group, Comrade Chinedu Nweke, Coordinating Chairman of the Apo Mechanics and Traders Unity Forum, praised the Tinubu government for ending a 10-year wait by delivering essential infrastructure — paved roads, water supply lines, and power grids — in Wasa.

But Nweke warned that construction alone isn’t enough to complete the transition.

“We are very happy with the inauguration and commissioning of these infrastructural works. However, what remains for us is the release of our allocation letters,” he said.

“We came to the commissioning hopeful that the Honourable Minister would do the needful by issuing a directive or approval for the release of these letters.”

He noted that while reports suggest the relocation has already happened, the move can’t be finalized without official proof of ownership.

“For some time now, it has been in the news that the relocation of the Apo mechanics has become a reality. But for us, it is not yet a reality until we have the physical documents in hand.

“I am glad the Minister himself is a barrister; he knows that nobody can proudly claim this infrastructure as theirs without a land document.

“There is no way we can vacate our current site and move here without the legal documents for this place,” he explained.

The FCTA has set aside close to 400 hectares in Wasa to house motor mechanics, spare parts sellers, vehicle dealers, and other informal sector operators.

The plan is designed to ease gridlock along the Outer Southern Expressway at Apo, restore order to the city center, and increase Abuja’s Internally Generated Revenue.

At the commissioning event, Wike called on the traders to keep their end of the bargain by relocating promptly and in an organized manner.

The traders insist they aren’t delaying. They say they need legal backing before pulling down multi-million naira investments at Apo.

According to them, they’ve spent years staging protests and petitioning past administrations for a secure, permanent business site — and they are ready to move into Wasa.

Nweke reiterated: “We are eager to move. Nobody is comfortable or happy trading on a road corridor.

“We have staged several protests and written numerous letters asking the government to relocate us to a more comfortable place for our businesses. We are hopeful that the Minister will do the needful very soon.”

With CGC Nigeria Limited having completed the infrastructure work, attention has now shifted to Wike and the Federal Capital Development Authority to wrap up the documentation process.

Economic analysts say matching the completed facilities with immediate distribution of land papers is key. It would block illegal occupation of the newly mapped 391-hectare area and give the artisans confidence to invest in new workshops, advancing the “Renewed Hope” agenda for the district.

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