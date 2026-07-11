Works ministry celebrates a chequered career, as director ogbuagu retires

Akor Sylvester, Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Works has honoured the retirement of its Director of Highways, Construction and Rehabilitation, Engr. Clement Azubuike Ogbuagu, in recognition of his exceptional contributions to Nigeria’s road sector development and his distinguished service to the Federal Civil Service.

The colourful retirement ceremony, attended by the Minister of State for Works, Bello Muhammad Goronyo, the Permanent Secretary, Rafiu Adeladan, Directors and other staff, family members, friends, and well-wishers, was marked by glowing tributes celebrating Engr. Ogbuagu. He was described as a visionary leader, accomplished engineer, mentor, peacebuilder, and consummate professional, whose enduring legacy will continue to inspire generations of public servants.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of State congratulated Engr. Ogbuagu, on the successful completion of an illustrious public service career, described his retirement as a celebration of excellence, dedication, integrity, and impactful leadership. He commended the retired Director for his unwavering commitment to national development and his invaluable contributions to the growth of Nigeria’s road infrastructure, praying that his retirement would usher in many more years of good health and prosperity.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary portrayed Engr. Ogbuagu as an exemplary Civil Servant, whose career reflects the highest standards of professionalism, discipline, humility, and integrity. According to him, the retiring Director navigated the challenges of public service with distinction, leaving behind an enviable legacy of excellence and selfless service.

Adeladan urged serving officers to emulate Engr. Ogbuagu’s dedication to duty, commitment to excellence, and professional conduct, stressing that true success in the Service lies not only in years of service but in retiring honourably with an unblemished record and lasting impact.

Delivering his farewell remarks, Engr. Clement Azubuike Ogbuagu expressed profound gratitude to Almighty God for granting him a successful career spanning more than three decades in the Federal Civil Service. He also appreciated the Federal Government for the privilege of serving the nation and contributing to the development of critical road infrastructure nationwide.

Reflecting on his years of service, he noted that working at the Federal level afforded him the unique opportunity to interact with people from every part of Nigeria, an experience he described as invaluable in promoting national unity, understanding, and mutual respect.

The retired Director commended the Minister of Works, Engr. David Nweze Umahi, for introducing innovative engineering solutions, particularly the adoption of continuously reinforced concrete pavement (CRCP) technology, which he said has significantly enhanced the durability, quality, and sustainability of Federal road projects nationwide.

He also appealed to the Federal Government for adequate and timely funding for road projects, describing the sector as a critical catalyst for economic growth, national integration, and sustainable development.

Addressing his colleagues, Engr. Ogbuagu encouraged them to remain committed to the ethics, values, and rules and regulations of the Federal Civil Service, urging them to discharge their responsibilities with diligence, honesty, and integrity so that they, too, could retire with honour and pride.

He further commended the ongoing implementation of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP), particularly its digital transformation initiatives, and called for sustained support to consolidate the reforms and further improve service delivery across government institutions.

Earlier, in a goodwill message, the Director of Information and Public Relations, Mal. Mohammed A. Ahmed described Engr. Ogbuagu is one of the Ministry’s finest professionals, whose career was defined by competence, integrity, humility, and unwavering dedication to public service.

He noted that, beyond his engineering accomplishments, the retiring Director distinguished himself as an exceptional mentor who invested in the growth and development of younger engineers and officers through patient guidance, exemplary leadership, and an untiring commitment to excellence.

According to him, Engr. Ogbuagu’s remarkable contributions have left an enduring imprint on the Ministry, while his values of discipline, accountability, teamwork, and selfless service will continue to inspire present and future generations of public servants.

He thanked the retired Director for his loyal, meritorious, and dedicated service to the Federal Ministry of Works and the Federal Republic of Nigeria, at large, praying that Almighty God would grant him good health, peace, joy, and fulfilment in retirement.

In a statement signed by Mohammed A. Ahmed, Director, Information and Public Relations of the ministry, the ceremony featured the presentation of gifts, numerous goodwill messages from colleagues and associates, as well as prayers for God’s continued guidance and blessings upon Engr. Ogbuagu, as he embarks on a new chapter after an illustrious and impactful career in national service.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2