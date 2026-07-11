Sworn-in ceremony held at National Assembly in Abuja

Deputy speaker House of Representatives RT Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu, Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Media and Publicity Hon Akin Rotimi Junior, in a group photograph with new Exco press corps House of Representatives National Assembly, Gboyega Onadiran Chairman, Christian Ekpa vice chairman, Nicholas Kalu Secretary, Saheed Badmus Financial secretary, Adah Onah Treasure, Gift chap-Odekkina Assistant secretary, Nsikak Evans Udoukpong Welfare secretary and Tope Balogun chief whip shortly after the sworn-in ceremony at the National Assembly in Abuja …PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

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