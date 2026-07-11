Rescued Oyo school pupils, teachers receiving medical treatment – Army

The 2 Division, Nigerian Army, has said the 44 rescued kidnapped Oyo school pupils, and teachers were currently receiving medical treatment at an undisclosed hospital and would soon be handed over to the Oyo State Government.

A statement by the Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 2 Division, Lt.-Col. Danjuma Jonah, who disclosed this to newsmen in Ibadan, said that the kidnapped victims rescued on Friday would soon be reunited with their families.

“The pupils and teachers are currently receiving medical attention in an undisclosed hospital and will be handed over to the Oyo State Government in due course so as to be reunited with their families,” he said.

Jonah said that their rescue followed carefully planned led intelligence and executed operations of troops of the Nigerian Army, led by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Ibadan, Maj.-Gen. Chinedu Nnebeife.

He said that the operation was jointly conducted with special units from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) specifically the National Counter Terrorism Center (NCTC), the Defence Headquarters with Special Forces elements from the Nigerian Army, Navy the Air Force and the Nigeria Police.

Jonah listed others that participated in the operation to include the Department of State Services (DSS), National Intelligence Agency (NIA), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and other security agencies as well as local vigilantes, hunters and Amotekuns.

He said that a total of 44 pupils and teachers kidnapped by terrorists from Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State on May 15 were rescued without any collateral damages on the part of the victims.

“It suffices to note that the operations were carefully planned and executed to avoid collateral damages and to equally ensure that the innocent children and teachers were safely rescued but there were some casualties on the part of the security forces,” the 2 Div. spokesman said.

Jonah also said that the operation, which lasted over a month, focused on identifying the terrorists kingpins that masterminded the kidnapping, bursting and dismantling their networks and logistics links, including their informants and hideouts located within the Old Oyo National Park Forest, Oyo State.

He said that multiple arrests were made within Oyo State and in other locations across some states in the country during the operation.

“These arrests completely disorganised the group, exerted overwhelming pressure on them and ultimately led the terrorist group to unconditionally release the pupils and teachers,” Jonah said.

He said the GOC 2 Division thanked President Bola Tinubu for his strategic guidance, support and for all the provisions that made the operations a huge success as well as Gov.Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

Jonah further said that the GOC also appreciated the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the Minster of Defence, the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of Army Staff and other Service Chiefs.

He said that also acknowledged were the Inspector General of Police and the Directors General DSS and NIA as well as Heads of other Security Agencies for their support and for the opportunity to relate directly with all the security agencies to ensure a seamless coordination and execution of the operations.