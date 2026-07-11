PSC dismisses report of medical screening for new police officers

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has said that its attention has been drawn to a fraudulent press release circulating on social media, purportedly issued by the Commission and signed by the Head of Protocol and Public Relations, regarding a supposed medical screening exercise scheduled for 16th–22nd July 2026 and the activation of a portal on 14th July 2026 for printing of medical slips.

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the Head of Press and Protocols in the Commission, Torty Njoku Kalu on Friday in Abuja.

According to the statement, the circular announcing the medical screening is fake and not issued by the commission

The release said that the publication, which also made reference to a purported “State Police” Act 2026 and postings to states of origin, is the handiwork of fraudsters and should be completely disregarded.

Making further clarification on the issue, it revelealed that the Police Service Commission held a stakeholders meeting on Thursday 9th July 2026 which was attended by officials from the PSC, NPF, Federal Character Commission and Ministry of Police Affairs.

The Commission promised to issue an official statement in due course on the outcome of the meeting and the next phase of the recruitment exercise into the Nigeria Police Force.

All candidates and members of the public are advised to await the official communication.

The statement informed the public that all genuine information regarding the recruitment exercise will be disseminated exclusively through the Commission’s verified platforms:

Website: www.psc.gov.ng

Recruitment Portal: www.npfapplication.psc.gov.ng

· Email: info@psc.gov.ng

Social Media: @PSCNigeria.

The Commission said that it does not charge any fees at any stage of the recruitment process.

It also said that candidates are strongly advised to avoid misinformation and rely only on official communication from the approved channels of communication.

It therefore warned that anyone found circulating fake press releases or engaging in fraudulent activities will face severe legal consequences.

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