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Politics

Ogun 2027: Late Awujale endorsed Yayi as his gov choice – Ijebu council

by Peter Anayo0265

Ahead of the 2027 elections in Ogun State, the Ijebu Traditional Council has declared its unalloyed support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, fondly called Yayi.

The council, during a meeting with the APC candidate on Friday said the late Awujale and paramount ruler of Ijebu land, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona paved the way for the council in 2024 when he openly endorsed YAYI to be the next governor of the state come 2027.

Announcing the unanimous endorsement, the Orimolusi of Ijebu Igbo, Oba Lawrence Jaiyeoba, who is also the Acting Chairman of the Council, said the council’s decision aligns with the wishes of the late Awujale.

Oba Jaiyeola recalled, “At the 2024 Ojude Oba festival, the late Awujale publicly endorsed YAYI as his preferred choice for the governorship in 2027, urging the council to support him. Many of us were present when he declared YAYI as a son in whom he is well pleased and should emerge as the next governor of Ogun State.”

The monarch further highlighted YAYI’s scorecard as Ogun West Senator, noting his huge impact in the district. According to him, “Senator YAYI’s impact has now spread across all local governments in the state through developmental projects and empowerment initiatives; and this is another reason why we are giving him our full support”.

The Ijebu Obas, however, praised Governor Dapo Abiodun for making the right choice in YAYI. Abiodun in his speech eulogised Adeola for being a worthy successor in waiting.

He said, “I searched for a man of integrity, capacity, compassion, experience and one with Ogun West origin to be my successor; and in Senator Solomon Adeola, I found that man. I know he will deliver from day one.”

 

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