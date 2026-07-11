NAWOJ lauds FG, Oyo govt over rescue of abducted pupils, teachers

Joseph Okwuofu, Ibadan

The pupils and teachers abducted from three schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State have regained their freedom after spending nearly two months in captivity. The victims were rescued on Friday, July 10, bringing relief to their families, the school community and residents.

Shortly after regaining her freedom, one of the school principals expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu, thanking him, the Federal Government and security agencies for the efforts that led to their rescue. She also appreciated everyone who prayed and supported the campaign for their safe return.

The victims were kidnapped on May 16 when gunmen attacked Community Grammar School, Baptist Nursery and Primary School, and L.A. Primary School in the Esinele community of Oriire Local Government Area. During the attack, a teacher, Michael Oyedokun, was killed, while pupils and teachers were taken into captivity.

Their rescue follows weeks of efforts by security agencies and repeated appeals from families, the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), community leaders and civil society groups. Authorities are expected to provide further details on the circumstances surrounding their release.

A statement from the Villa by Bayo Onanuga said President Bola Tinubu expressed profound joy at the successful rescue of the children and teachers from Oriire community in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, by the security forces.

President Tinubu praised the heroic efforts of the security agencies, especially the military, the DSS and the police, for working round the clock in the last 56 days to secure the release of the abducted children and their teachers without any collateral damage and for arresting eight of the abductors and neutralising others.

President Tinubu regretted the anguish that the children and their teachers, as well as members of their families and the entire nation, have experienced since the sad occurrence.

For cooperating with the Federal Government in all rescue efforts, President Tinubu commended the Oyo State Government and charged it to ensure adequate security around schools across the state.

“I am profoundly happy that our security forces successfully rescued the abducted pupils and teachers from Orire, Ogbomoso in Oyo State today after a military, police and intelligence-driven operation that neutralised some of the terrorists that perpetrated the evil act and the arrest of eight of them.

“This successful military operation has ended the siege and standoff of over 50 days and has brought relief to the entire nation and the affected families in particular. On behalf of the country, I express my gratitude to the officers and men of our armed forces, the intelligence agencies and the police for the safe rescue of the children and their teachers.

“My government will get justice for these children and their teachers and for the family of Mr Oyedokun, who the terrorists gruesomely murdered.

“I must commend the government of Oyo State for working cooperatively with us in bringing this unfortunate incident to a successful end,” the President said.

President Tinubu has also directed that the emergency agencies work with the Oyo State Government to provide all necessary medical and relief support to the children and the teachers with immediate effect.

Some collaborators of the criminals had been arrested which weakened the hold of the criminals on their captives.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, NAWOJ, Oyo State Chapter commends the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Oyo State Government for their coordinated and successful efforts that led to the safe release of the students and teachers abducted from Orire Local Government Area.Oyo state

In a statement by the Chairperson, Comrade Omolola Alamu, Oyo NAWOJ said, “We received the news of their release with immense relief and gratitude. The agonizing days of uncertainty were a trying period for the families, the school community, and all people of goodwill in Oyo State.

“The proactive security response by federal and state security agencies, whose intelligence and rescue operations ensured the students returned home alive and unharmed.

“Oyo Nawoj also commends the political will and leadership demonstrated by both the Federal and State Governments in prioritizing the safety of children and refusing to bow to criminal elements.

” The Association also appreciates the collaboration with community stakeholders, traditional rulers, and civil society which proved vital in securing the release.

“As mothers, journalists, and advocates for women and children, Oyo Nawoj understands the trauma such incidents inflict.

” The Association commends the government for treating this as more than a security issue but as a humanitarian crisis requiring urgency and compassion.”

Oyo Nawoj, however, appealed to the government to strengthen the security architecture in schools across Oyo State, especially in rural and border LGAs like Orire.

“Oyo Nawoj pleads with the Government to provide psychosocial support for the released students and their families to aid recovery and to prosecute the perpetrators to serve as a deterrent and restore public confidence.

“The safe return of the Orire students reaffirms that when government acts decisively and collaboratively, lives are saved and hope is restored.

“Oyo NAWOJ stands in solidarity with the affected families and reiterates our commitment to responsible reporting that supports peace, child protection, and national unity,” the group said.

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