NAFDAC warns Nigerians over banned energy drinks in Ghana

Th National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has warned Nigerians over banned energy drinks seized in Ghana.

NAFDAC alerted Nigerians on two banned alcoholic energy drinks confiscated by Ghanaian authorities, warning importers, distributors and consumers against bringing the products into the country.

NAFDAC issued the alert in Public Alert No. 032/2026, which was posted on its official X handle on Friday.

According to the agency, it received a notification that the Ghana Food and Drugs Authority had confiscated about 140 boxes of the products during a regulatory enforcement operation in the Upper East Region of Ghana.

The affected products are Bel Ice Vodka Energy Drink and Cody’s Vody Energy Mix.

NAFDAC said the products were seized because of concerns over their safety and regulatory status.

“The product had previously been prohibited from sale and distribution because of the potential health risks associated with the combination of alcohol and stimulants commonly found in energy drinks,” the agency said.

The agency warned that alcoholic energy drinks could pose significant health risks because stimulant ingredients may mask the effects of alcohol intoxication.

“Alcoholic energy drinks may pose significant health risks because the stimulant ingredients can mask the effects of alcohol intoxication, potentially leading consumers to underestimate their level of impairment,” NAFDAC said.

It added that young adults and adolescents are particularly vulnerable to excessive alcohol consumption, impaired judgment and coordination, cardiovascular complications, dehydration, sleep disturbances and an increased risk of alcohol-related injuries and accidents.

NAFDAC advised importers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers and consumers to ensure the affected products are not imported, distributed, marketed or sold in Nigeria.

It also urged beverage dealers to verify that products offered for sale comply with NAFDAC’s registration and regulatory requirements.

The agency further called on members of the public to report any suspected presence of the products in the Nigerian supply chain to the nearest NAFDAC office.

“Consumers are encouraged to report any sightings of the products or any adverse events associated with their consumption to the nearest NAFDAC office or using the e-reporting platforms available on the NAFDAC website,” the agency added.

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