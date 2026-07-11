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House of Reps urges EFCC to vacates disputed Abuja Property, held at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

by Peter Anayo083

Barr Emaya Alibeku and Engr Isaac Yusuf briefed the journalist to appeal to Tunbu and members of the House of Representatives to urge the EFCC to vacate the disputed Abuja Property, held at the National Assembly in Abuja.

 

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