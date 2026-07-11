Drug abuse: Marwa calls for girl-child protection, seeks partnership with traditional rulers

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) has called for the protection of the girl-child against systemic vulnerabilities that drive women and youth toward drug abuse and exploitation.

Marwa who made the call in his remarks at the public presentation of a book: “In The Shadow of the Neem Tree,” written by his daughter, Barrister Mariam Marwa-Abdu, in Kaduna on Saturday, stated that “by protecting the girl-child, we protect the family, and by protecting the family, we secure the nation.”

This was contained in a statement issued by Femi Babafemi spokesman for the NDLEA.

He said effort to protect the vulnerable in society is not one to be left to government and non-governmental organisations alone but must be embraced by every stakeholder, including traditional institutions.

According to him, “as the Chairman/CEO of NDLEA, I see firsthand every day how systemic vulnerabilities like poverty, abuse, and lack of education drive women and youth toward drug abuse and exploitation. Advocacy like Mariam’s is the first line of defence. We cannot leave this battle to the government or non-governmental organisations alone. We need the partnership of our revered traditional institutions, led by custodians of culture like His Royal Highness, the Emir of Zazzau, to shift the cultural paradigm. We must protect our daughters, educate them, and give them the wings to fly.”

While commending the author for her courage, intellect, compassion and making him as her father as well as the entire family incredibly proud, Marwa urged the gathering to make the message conveyed on the pages of the book reach every corner of the society.

Speaking on the significance of the event, Marwa said “As a father, today holds a very special, symbolic meaning for me. They say a fruit does not fall far from the tree, and today, Mariam has proven that the roots of literacy and advocacy run deep in our family.

“I have always believed in the power of the written word to reshape society, a passion that led me to author three books myself. Today, I look at my children with immense gratification. With this brilliant publication by Mariam: Abu set the pace for his siblings, with his work proudly published and available on Amazon; Colonel Mohamed Marwa has institutionalized his thoughts, having authored three books and co-authored the fourth one with me already; Dr. Zainab has lent her voice to academia and society with two books to her credit; and now, Barrister Mariam cements this family milestone as our fourth child to become a published author.

“To see all four of my eldest children, who are all coincidentally lawyers, pick up the pen to fight societal ills and document human experiences is the greatest legacy a father could ask for. We have become practically a family of authors!”

He noted that the book, “In The Shadow of the Neem Tree,” tackles an issue that is both heartbreaking and urgent: the reality of young girls forced into early marriages and the devastating consequences that follow.

“The “Neem Tree” is a common sight in our northern communities, providing shade from the scorching sun. Yet, ironically, under some of these very shades, silent traditional arrangements occur that eclipse the bright futures of our young daughters. Early marriage robs a girl of her childhood, her education, her health, and her potential to contribute meaningfully to society. Mariam uses her legal background and her storytelling prowess to shine a harsh but necessary light on these dark corners, forcing us to confront the bad outcomes of this practice.”

The author, Mrs. Mariam Marwa-Abdu who is the founder of Women and Children’s Rights and Empowerment Foundation (WCREF), stated that the book is not just a piece of fiction but a literary manifesto of her lifelong mission.

She said through her NGO, which she founded in 2011, she has spent over a decade translating the words in the book into direct action.

In his remarks, the Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, who was the royal father of the day, represented by Architect Haruna Abubakar Bamalli, the Barden Kerarriyan Zazzau and District Head of Basawa, expressed the expectation that the event “will act as a springboard for individual and collective development.”

For a better society

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