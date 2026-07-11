CITYMAG Honours 40 global impact makers, celebrates excellence, innovation , lasting legacy

Entertainment industry, business community, healthcare sector, and public service leaders converged in Festac Town, Lagos, on Saturday, July 4, 2026, as the CITYMAG International Awards celebrated its 2026 edition, honoring 40 Global Impact Makers for their outstanding contributions to society.

The prestigious ceremony brought together Nollywood legends, music icons, entrepreneurs, humanitarian leaders, healthcare professionals, digital creators, government officials, traditional rulers, and distinguished guests for an evening dedicated to recognizing excellence, innovation, leadership, and lasting impact.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Debby Goodnews Silas, popularly known as Debby Classique, Founder and Executive Producer of the CITYMAG International Awards, described the ceremony as “a historic celebration of excellence, legacy, and global impact.”

She thanked the guests, honorees, sponsors, partners, and supporters for believing in the vision of the awards.

“Over the years, my passion has been centered on telling the stories that deserve to be remembered, celebrating individuals whose contributions have transformed lives, strengthened communities, built industries, and inspired generations,” she said.

According to her, the CITYMAG International Awards was established to recognize legends, innovators, business leaders, public servants, entertainers, healthcare professionals, humanitarian icons, and changemakers while they are alive to appreciate the honor.

“Every legacy deserves recognition, and every positive impact deserves to be documented for future generations and celebrated,” she added.

She further expressed appreciation to government officials, traditional rulers, media partners, sponsors, and every guest in attendance, noting that their presence reflected the values upon which the awards were founded.

“Your presence is a powerful endorsement of the values we stand for—excellence, integrity, service, leadership, legacy, and positive global impact.”

Honorees Reflect on the Recognition

Receiving the Lifetime Legacy Achievement in Africa’s Cinematic Art & Cultural Impact Award, veteran actress Ronnie Dikko Kila described the recognition as a reminder of Nollywood’s remarkable journey.

“We are actually the ones that birthed the Nollywood industry. This award will inspire me to do more work and show those coming up that their efforts will be rewarded,” she said.

Actress, lawyer, educator, and filmmaker Fadekemi Faé’ Olumide, recipient of the Global Influence & Inspiration Impact in Africa’s Cinematic Art Award, described the recognition as deeply meaningful.

“I came into the entertainment industry at the age of 50 after a full career in law and education. Moments like this encourage Nigerians to know that for a season there may be crying, but at God’s appointed time they will be celebrated.”

Digital content creator Queen Adaku, who won the Best Breakout Creative Content Creator of the Year, expressed gratitude for the recognition, describing it as an encouragement to continue producing quality creative content.

Another major winner of the evening was Precious The Fruitgirl, who made history by winning two highly competitive public voting categories—Best Social Media Personality of the Year and Breakthrough Creator of the Year—following overwhelming support from fans across Nigeria and beyond.

Comedian and digital creator MC Mbakara, winner of the Social Impact Influence Award in Digital Entertainment & Content Creation Excellence, said the recognition demonstrated the growing influence of online creators.

“It means a whole world to me to be celebrated alongside these legends. It shows that people are watching us all over the world. We are the new-age entertainers, and our own is online.”

Digital creator Kevin Chinedu, popularly known as Governor Amuneke, who won the Social Media Impact Excellence – Digital Creator of the Year Award, said the recognition would inspire him to continue creating meaningful content that promotes good governance and community development.

Celebrating Leadership Across Sectors

Healthcare was also prominently recognized during the ceremony. Dr. Onyems Okorie, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Onyems Group of Hospitals, received the Lifetime Achievement Award for Decades of Impact in Healthcare Excellence in recognition of more than four decades of dedicated medical service and healthcare delivery.

Other distinguished honorees included Norbert Young, Charles Inojie, Gloria Anozie-Young, Nneka Isaac-Moses, African China, Blackky, KCee, Sunny Neji, Onyenze Nwa Amobi, Dr. Obi Cubana (Obinna Iyiegbu), Chief Dr. Okey-Chidi Anyaegbu (MFR), Dr. Aminu Maida, Primate Elijah Ayodele, Chief Evans Chukwukadibia Emesim, Professor Reuben Agbonyosoria Eifediyi, Roselyn Nwala (Rosie Young), and several other outstanding personalities whose work continues to make a lasting impact across Africa.

The ceremony featured live performances by African China, Onyenze Nwa Amobi, and Spyki, while the audience was entertained by comedian MCBOBOSHAKIRA D Virus. The event was hosted by veteran actress Gloria Anozie-Young, with Mike Mesikenor serving as co-host and Martins The Xtratainer leading proceedings as Master of Ceremonies.

As the evening concluded, the CITYMAG International Awards reaffirmed its commitment to celebrating excellence and preserving the legacies of individuals whose work continues to transform lives, industries, and communities.

As the organizers aptly stated:

“Flowers are meant to be given while legends are here to receive them.”

For a better society

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