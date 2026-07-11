2027: Stakeholders back Shuaibu Idris as ADC’s most acceptable Kaduna Governorship aspirant

As political alignments ahead of the 2027 general elections gather momentum, many stakeholders within the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Kaduna State have thrown their weight behind Mallam Shuaibu Idris Mikati, describing him as the party’s most widely accepted governorship aspirant.

They argued that his broad appeal among delegates, party leaders and grassroots supporters positions him as the candidate best suited to unite the party and strengthen its chances of mounting a formidable challenge in the governorship election.

What began as an internal nomination exercise has evolved into a defining test of the ADC’s commitment to the democratic ideals it has consistently promoted—justice, transparency, fairness, due process and internal democracy.

For years, the ADC has positioned itself as a credible alternative to Nigeria’s dominant political parties. Its leaders have repeatedly criticised the ruling establishment for weakening democratic institutions, manipulating electoral processes and undermining internal democracy.

Those criticisms have resonated with many Nigerians searching for a political platform capable of offering a different style of governance.

Today, however, the party faces a defining challenge of its own.

Can the ADC uphold within its own ranks the democratic principles it expects others to respect? Will it abide by its constitution and established procedures? Will it demonstrate that respect for the rule of law begins from within?

These questions have become increasingly significant following the Kaduna State governorship primary, where Rt. Hon. Isa Ashiru was declared the party’s governorship candidate.

While the declaration formally concluded the voting exercise, it did little to settle the controversy that followed.

Instead, it triggered widespread debate among party members, delegates, stakeholders and political observers.

Across Kaduna State, concerns were raised regarding the credibility of the exercise. Some party faithful questioned whether the outcome truly reflected the wishes of delegates who participated in the primary.

Others warned that any candidate whose emergence remains disputed could face serious challenges in uniting the party ahead of what promises to be a highly competitive governorship election.

The controversy has been linked to allegations ranging from inadequate preparation for the exercise to claims of the use of questionable documents by some aspirants, intimidation of delegates, manipulation of the process and acts of thuggery.

Supporters of the aggrieved aspirants insist that these issues undermined the integrity of the election and diminished confidence in the declared outcome.

Rather than immediately resort to public confrontation, several governorship aspirants—including Mallam Jafaru Ibrahim Sani, Prof. Muhammad Sani Bello and Mallam Shuaibu Idris Mikati– chose to challenge the outcome through the party’s constitutional dispute-resolution mechanism.

Their decision reflected confidence in the ADC’s internal institutions and presented the party with an opportunity to demonstrate that its commitment to justice extends beyond public rhetoric.

The National Appeal Committee, chaired by Dr. Muhammad Mustapha Fagge, subsequently reviewed petitions submitted by the aggrieved aspirants.

The committee reportedly examined submissions from all parties, assessed reports from the primary election committee and considered allegations of irregularities said to have affected the integrity of the exercise.

According to reports, the committee found irregularities substantial enough to cast doubt on the validity of the declared result.

After evaluating the available evidence, it reportedly concluded that the election did not accurately reflect the will of the delegates and recommended that Mallam Shuaibu Idris Mikati be recognised as the rightful winner of the governorship primary.

Whether one agrees with that conclusion or not, the Appeal Committee’s findings have placed the ADC’s National Working Committee (NWC) at a pivotal crossroads.

This moment has grown beyond the ambitions of individual aspirants. It has become a question of institutional credibility.

It is about the rule of law rather than the rule of expediency. It is about fairness, equity and fidelity to the party’s constitution. Above all, it is about whether the ADC is prepared to live by the values it publicly espouses.

A political party cannot convincingly demand transparency from others while appearing reluctant to uphold transparency within its own structures. Neither can it condemn electoral injustice nationally while overlooking perceived injustice during its own candidate selection process.

Justice cannot be selective. It must be consistent.

Political history offers numerous examples of parties weakened not by external opponents but by unresolved internal grievances. When party members lose confidence in the fairness of candidate selection processes, reconciliation becomes increasingly difficult.

Trust erodes, campaign structures weaken, grassroots enthusiasm declines and electoral prospects diminish.

Kaduna State remains one of Nigeria’s most politically competitive states. In such an environment, unity, credibility and public confidence may prove decisive in determining electoral success in 2027.

Many stakeholders believe Mallam Shuaibu Idris Mikati enjoys widespread acceptance among delegates, party members and grassroots supporters across the state.

They argue that the Appeal Committee’s findings merely affirmed what many participants believed had transpired during the primary election.

Supporters further contend that implementing the committee’s recommendations would reinforce the ADC’s image as a political party governed by rules rather than personalities. Such a decision, they argue, would strengthen members’ confidence while demonstrating to the electorate that the party genuinely practices the democratic principles it advocates

Conversely, ignoring the committee’s findings could create a damaging public perception. It may reinforce the belief that internal democracy is celebrated in speeches but neglected in practice, thereby providing political opponents with potent campaign ammunition and weakening the party’s moral authority.

Nigerian voters have become increasingly discerning. Beyond campaign promises, they now pay closer attention to how political parties conduct their internal affairs. Many believe that a party unable to administer fairness within its own organisation may struggle to govern fairly when entrusted with public office.

Political credibility is earned through action, not rhetoric.

If the ADC genuinely seeks to distinguish itself as a principled alternative in Nigeria’s democratic landscape, then this represents a defining opportunity.

Respecting the outcome of its own review mechanism and ensuring that justice prevails would strengthen its democratic credentials and reinforce public confidence in its leadership.

The eyes of party members, political observers and the people of Kaduna State are now firmly fixed on the National Working Committee.

Its decision will resonate long after the primary election fades from the headlines. It will either stand as an enduring example of a political party placing principle above expediency or become another reminder that political convenience too often triumphs over democratic values.

Ultimately, the strongest campaign message the ADC can deliver to the people of Kaduna State will not come from campaign rallies, press conferences or political advertisements. It will come from its willingness to uphold fairness, respect due process and honour the outcome of its own constitutional review process.

As the 2027 general elections draw nearer, the ADC has a rare opportunity to distinguish itself from the political culture it has consistently criticised. Such opportunities are uncommon, and once lost, they are seldom regained.

For that reason, many believe the National Working Committee should urgently break its silence on the Appeal Committee’s report concerning the Kaduna State governorship primary. Whatever decision it reaches should be guided by justice, fairness, due process and strict adherence to the party’s constitution.

Anything less risks undermining members’ confidence, diminishing public trust and jeopardising the party’s electoral prospects in Kaduna State.

If the ADC truly aspires to be recognised as the party of justice and democratic accountability, then justice must not only begin at home—it must be seen to be done now.

For a better society

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