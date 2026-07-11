2027: Ijebu traditional council back YAYI for Ogun gov

The Ijebu Traditional Council on Friday threw its weight behind the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, popularly known as YAYI, ahead of the 2027 elections.

The endorsement was made by the monarchs at the premises of the Awujale palace, Ijebuode, during a consultative visitation by Senator Adeola to the Ijebu Traditional Council.

YAYI, accompanied by the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun and scores of party leaders across the state, sought the support of the Obas ahead of his campaigns.

Introducing YAYI at the event, Governor Abiodun praised the APC candidate describing him as “a worthy successor and someone who ticks all the boxes of a being a governor.”

According to Abiodun, “I searched for a man of integrity, capacity, compassion, experienced and of Ogun West origin, to be my successor; and in Senator Solomon Adeola, I found that man”.

Speaking on behalf of the council, the Orimolusi of Ijebu Igbo, Oba Lawrence Jaiyeoba, who doubles as the Acting Chairman of the Ijebu Traditional Council, praised Abiodun for making the right choice for his party and the people. He said the choice aligns with the preferred choice of the Ijebu traditional institution.

Oba jaiyeoba outlined two major reasons why the council is fully baking YAYI. In his words, “I recall at the 2024 Ojude Oba festival, the late Awujale and paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, publicly endorsed YAYI as his preferred choice for the governorship in2027, urging the council to support him when the time comes. Many of us were there that day when he made that statement, saying YAYI is his son and should emerge the next governor of Ogun State.

Additionally, Oba Jaiyeoba said, “YAYI’s proven track record of performance as Ogun West Senator has not gone unnoticed noting that he has gone ahead to impact every local government in the state through developmental projects and empowerment initiatives.

After several goodwill remarks, all the Ijebu Obas present unanimously endorsed YAYI as their preferred choice, offering prayers and blessings for his journey toward the 2027 governorship election.

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