2027: APC retains Shettima as Tinubu’s running mate

.As Party submits nomination forms, says victory is assured

Cyril Mbah, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC), on Friday evening, formally announced that it has retained Vice President Kashim Shettima as President Bola Tinubu’s running mate for the 2027 presidential election, declaring that “you cannot change a winning team in the middle of a match.”

The announcement was made during a colourful ceremony at the Ladi Kwali International Conference Centre of the Abuja Continental Hotel, where the duly completed nomination forms for both leaders were submitted to the APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda.

The documents were presented on behalf of President Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Political Matters, Alhaji Ibrahim Masari. He was accompanied by governors, National Assembly members and ministers.

The event drew top party officials including members of the Progressive Governors’ Forum led by Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, federal lawmakers, FEC members and state APC chairmen.

Welcoming guests, APC National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu, described the ceremony as the climax of a transparent internal process and he praised President Tinubu’s performance and urged party members to remain united ahead of the polls.

Receiving the forms, Prof. Yilwatda said the revalidation of the Tinubu-Shettima ticket reflects the will of the party’s over 12 million verified members.

He expressed confidence that more Nigerians would vote for the President in 2027.

Governor Uzodimma, speaking for the governors, reaffirmed total commitment to the ticket and he said the transparent primary process had made it easier to market the candidates and promised a “clean sweep” for the APC in the 2027 elections.

Uzodimma described the APC as a beacon of internal democracy and inclusiveness, promising that the governors would spearhead a total clean sweep at the polls. “We will continue to support him in the larger interest of Nigerians and to take the country to greater heights. Together, we are going to deliver victory for President Tinubu and ensure the party wins all elective positions, including the National and State Assemblies,” Uzodimma added.

The National Chairman listed key achievements of the administration as proof of performance. These include the student loan scheme which has benefited over 1.5 million students, agricultural interventions and nationwide infrastructure projects.

“We are going round the country to mobilise support for the President. I am also confident that our governors will compete to deliver the highest number of votes,” Yilwatda said.

He added that the APC is the only party with a fully digitalised and verified membership database.

“Go and tell the leader of our party that our members and Nigerians will vote for him to continue the excellent work he is doing,” Yilwatda told Masari.

“As a party, we are proud to be presenting the best candidate. There is no shaking at all. Come 2027, our victory is assured.”

Clarifying the ticket on the sidelines, APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, confirmed: “The presidential candidate of the party is President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, and our Vice Presidential candidate is Senator Kashim Shettima.”

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