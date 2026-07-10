Warrior Mums Global to hold inaugural confab July 18

Warrior Mums Global, a growing international community committed to equipping mothers for intentional parenting and generational impact, is set to host the inaugural edition of the Warrior Mums Conference 2026 on Saturday, July 18 at The Dome in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Founded in 2019 by family and holistic life coach, counselor, and leadership consultant Sola Oguche-Agudah, Warrior Mums Global was established with a clear mission: to equip mothers to raise children who become ethical leaders, nation builders, and world changers. Over the years, the community has grown into a vibrant network of mothers across Africa, North America, Europe, and beyond, providing mentorship, discipleship, educational resources, prayer support, and community engagement opportunities.

The conference, themed “Lionesses Arise: Guarding the Pride, Raising Kings,” is designed to inspire, equip, and mobilize mothers to embrace their critical role in shaping future generations. The event will bring together mothers, caregivers, family advocates, ministry leaders, educators, and parenting enthusiasts for a transformative day of learning, networking, worship, and prayer.

According to the Convener, Sola Oguche-Agudah, the conference represents more than an event.“We believe motherhood is one of the most powerful leadership assignments on earth. The Warrior Mums Conference is a call for mothers to rise intentionally, embrace their influence, and raise children who will positively shape families, communities, nations, and the world.”The conference will feature distinguished speakers and thought leaders including: Bola Balogun, Founder and CEO of Glam Brand Agency, communications strategist, and family advocate Debola Deji-Kurunmi, bestselling author, transformational coach, and globally recognized leadership expert .Sola Oguche-Agudah, Convener of Warrior Mums Global and Family & Holistic Life Coach. Participants can expect practical parenting insights, leadership development strategies, faith-based guidance, personal growth opportunities, meaningful networking, and powerful prayer sessions designed to strengthen mothers in their unique assignments. Attendees will leave with actionable tools for raising purpose-driven children while building stronger families and communities.

The conference will be held in a hybrid format, allowing both physical and virtual participation, with an expected audience of hundreds of mothers and thousands more reached through digital platforms and media engagement.

Warrior Mums Global is proud to partner with organizations and brands that share its commitment to family development, child nurturing, leadership formation, and nation-building. The conference welcomes sponsors and strategic partners whose support helps advance its mission of empowering mothers and strengthening families. Organizations interested in sponsorship or partnership opportunities are encouraged to connect with the Warrior Mums Global team to explore mutually beneficial collaborations.

Warrior Mums Global is a discipleship and formation community dedicated to raising Christ-centered children by building Christ-conscious mothers. Through mentoring, educational programs, faith-based resources, and community engagement, Warrior Mums equips women to intentionally raise future leaders and nation builders.