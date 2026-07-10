Tinubu unveils remodelled Abuja City Gate, hails it as “Symbol of Unity” for FCT’s 50th anniversary

Favour Ishember, Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday commissioned the newly remodeled Abuja City Gate, describing the landmark as a reflection of Nigeria’s unity, diversity and renewed national pride.

Speaking at the event in the nation’s capital, First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu, who represented the President, said the commissioning was timed to coincide with two major milestones: the 3rd Anniversary of the current administration and the Golden Jubilee, the 50th Anniversary, of the Federal Capital Territory.

“I crave your indulgence to read his speech as follows,” the First Lady told dignitaries gathered at the City Gate.

“It gives me great pleasure to join you this evening for the commissioning of the remodeled Abuja City Gate,” the President’s speech read. “Today’s event is particularly significant as it forms part of two important national milestones.”

President Tinubu noted that the City Gate stands as “a symbol of our national identity and serves as the gateway to our nation’s capital.”

“Abuja is Nigeria’s diplomatic and administrative center where all 36 states meet,” he said. “Therefore, our city gate is one of the major first impressions of this city that welcomes visitors, reflects the character of our people, and communicates the pride our nation takes in its capital.”

A key feature of the remodel is a water fountain designed to represent the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. According to the President, the design “tells every visitor and Nigerians arriving from the airport that they have entered a city built on unity, diversity, and shared aspirations.”

He added that the remodeled gate “can proudly stand side by side with notable gateways and public monuments in many cities around the world.”

The President commended the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barrister Nyesom Wike, for the upgrade and for ongoing work across Abuja.

“I commend the Honorable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, His Excellency Barrister Eze Nyesom Wike CON, for remodeling the monument and for your relentless dedication to transforming the general ambience of the Federal Capital Territory,” the speech stated.

President Tinubu also acknowledged other infrastructure work underway, including road construction and expansion, improved public spaces, and renewed attention to critical infrastructure.

“When you share a vision with a man of action, you see results. Minister Wike, you have proven once again to be a true driver of the Renewed Hope agenda. I say well done,” he said.

He said the efforts are contributing to “the transformation of Abuja into a capital city that every Nigerian can be truly proud of,” in line with the administration’s vision of “purposeful leadership, modern infrastructure, sustainable development, and an improved quality of life.”

As he officially commissioned the project “to the glory of God and for the benefit of all Nigerians and visitors to the capital city,” the President urged FCT residents to take ownership of the landmark.

“To the residents of Abuja, I say congratulations, and I encourage you all to protect and preserve this landmark. Public infrastructure belongs to all of us, and its maintenance is a shared responsibility,” he said.

“As we commission this city gate today, may we stand, may she stand, as an enduring symbol of renewal, progress, and national pride. May all who pass through her be reminded of the boundless potential of our nation and be inspired to contribute to its continued growth.”

The event drew government officials, traditional rulers and residents to the City Gate, one of Abuja’s most photographed entry points.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barr Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and Mahmoud Hail Remodeled City Gate as Symbolv of “Renewed Hope” Transformation

Barr Nyesom Wike praised the remodeling of the Abuja City Gate, describing it as a clear sign of ongoing renewal in the nation’s capital.

Speaking in the same vein, FCT Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud praised Senator Oluremi Tinubu for her compassionate leadership, patriotic service and steadfast support for programmes that promote the wellbeing of citizens,” a statement from her office said.

She noted that the First Lady’s attendance “added dignity, significance and national value to the event.”

Dr. Mahmoud described the remodeled Abuja City Gate as “a powerful symbol of the Renewed Hope transformation taking place in the nation’s capital.”

She also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the FCT Minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike, for what she called their “visionary leadership and commitment to restoring the prestige, beauty and functionality of Abuja.”

According to her, the iconic landmark “stands as a visible expression of a new era of infrastructural renewal, urban rebirth and national pride in the Federal Capital Territory.”

“Under the leadership of President Tinubu and the determined drive of the FCT Minister, Abuja is witnessing the rehabilitation, reconstruction and completion of critical projects aimed at restoring the city to its original master plan and repositioning it as a capital of global standard,” Dr. Mahmoud said.

The remarks followed the official commissioning of the remodeled City Gate, which the President said was timed to mark the 3rd Anniversary of his administration and the 50th Anniversary of the FCT.

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