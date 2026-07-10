SDP moves to consolidate reforms ahead 2027 elections

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

The Social Democratic Party, SDP has expressed commitment to party unity, internal reforms and preparations for the 2027 general election after its second National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja Thursday.

National Chairman, Prof Sadiq Gombe, said the party had made significant progress within four months by holding two NEC meetings, conducting its National Convention, electing Prince Adewole Adebayo as its presidential candidate, conducting primary elections and strengthening its structures across the country.

He praised INEC for its cooperation and said the party remained committed to the rule of law, insisting the SDP had no faction and that disciplinary actions against former officials followed due process.

Gombe urged members to remain united and strengthen grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 elections.

In his remarks, the National Secretary of the party, Dr. Olu Agunloye, said the party had reviewed its structures, updated its constitution, improved its membership register and introduced new administrative procedures to strengthen accountability.

He added that the next phase of reforms would focus on building strong polling unit structures and training polling agents ahead of future elections.

Also speaking, Vice National Chairman South of the party, Senator Ugochukwu Uba urged members to remain united, saying the party’s manifesto focuses on the welfare and security of Nigerians.

In his goodwill message, Mr. Solomon Akwashiki also expressed confidence that the SDP would win more elective positions in 2027.

Chairman of the SDP State Chairmen Forum, Femi Olaniyi, urged party leaders to strengthen structures at the state, local government and ward levels, while encouraging voter registration, PVC collection and membership drives.

In her vote of thanks, the National Woman Leader, Saadatu Abdullahi called for greater participation of women in the party’s leadership and decision-making, noting that she had previously proposed the inclusion of state and zonal women leaders in the National Executive Committee.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2