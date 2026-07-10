OPay Champions AI-Powered Digital Finance at Digital PayExpo 2026

L-R: Joshua Folayemi, Lead, Public Relations, OPay; Dotun Adekunle, COO/CTO, OPay; Chinwendu Chukwukere, Chief Information Security Officer, OPay; and Paul Iwunwa, Senior Marketing Manager, OPay at the Digital PayExpo 2026 held in Lagos.

OPay reaffirmed its position as one of Nigeria’s leading fintech companies at the Digital PayExpo 2026, where it served as the Headline Sponsor of the two-day industry event held on 17 & 18 June 2026 at the Landmark Event Centre, Lagos. Through thought leadership, industry dialogue and interactive customer engagement, OPay demonstrated how responsible innovation and Artificial Intelligence (AI) can help build a more connected, inclusive and trusted digital economy across Africa.

The event brought together regulators, financial institutions, fintech leaders, technology experts and industry stakeholders to discuss the future of digital payments and financial services.

On the first day of the event, Dotun Adekunle, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer, OPay, delivered a keynote address titled “The African Fintech Frontier: Leveraging AI to Unlock a Unified Digital Economy.” His presentation highlighted Africa’s unique opportunity to lead the next phase of global fintech innovation by combining its young population, rapidly expanding digital economy and the transformative power of AI.

He noted that while fintech has significantly expanded financial inclusion across Africa, the next stage of growth must focus on integrating AI to reduce payment friction, improve financial access, strengthen fraud prevention, enable smarter compliance, and unlock credit opportunities for tens of millions of underserved individuals and businesses.

Speaking during the keynote, Dotun Adekunle said:

“The first chapter of African fintech was about inclusion. The next chapter is about integration. AI is the bridge that can connect 1.4 billion people into a single digital economy, and the decisions we make today will determine whether Africa consumes that future or creates it.”

He also called for stronger collaboration across the ecosystem, encouraging industry players, regulators, and investors to work together to build interoperable payment infrastructure, trusted data governance, and digital identity systems that will support Africa’s long-term digital transformation.

Later on the first day, Dotun Adekunle joined other respected industry leaders on the Merchant Payments Observatory panel, where discussions focused on “Digital Merchants, Intelligent Markets: Unlocking Merchant Payment & Behaviour Data and AI-Driven Growth for Seamless Market Expansion.” The panel explored how AI-powered insights and merchant payment data can help businesses better understand customer behaviour, improve operational efficiency, support smarter decision-making and unlock new growth opportunities across African markets.

Cross-section of the audience during OPay’s curated panel session on “Leadership in the AI Era: Building Responsible and Inclusive Digital Finance” during Digital PayExpo 2026 in Lagos.

On the second day of the conference, OPay hosted a well-attended curated panel session titled “Leadership in the AI Era: Building Responsible and Inclusive Digital Finance.” Moderated by Ndubuisi Christopher, Head, Product Research, OPay, the panel featured distinguished experts, including Henry Erigha, Domain Coordinator, Innovation & Technology, FintechNGR and Founder, Edgeverve Business Solutions Ltd.; Chinasa Collins-Ogbuo, Advocacy and Inclusion For All Lead, EFInA; Akinkunmi Ogunsola, Principal Architect, NIBSS; and Korede Adewale, Head, App and Online Business, OPay.

The session examined how organisations can responsibly deploy AI while maintaining customer trust, strengthening governance, promoting financial inclusion and ensuring that innovation delivers meaningful value to consumers and businesses alike. Panellists also discussed the leadership responsibilities required to build ethical, transparent and inclusive digital financial systems in an AI-driven future.

Beyond the conference sessions, OPay maintained a vibrant exhibition booth throughout the two-day event, providing attendees with an opportunity to engage directly with the company’s products, business solutions and digital payment innovations. Visitors interacted with OPay representatives, explored the company’s growing ecosystem of financial services and learned how OPay continues to simplify everyday financial transactions for millions of customers and businesses.

Speaking of OPay’s participation at the event, Dotun Adekunle said:

“Digital PayExpo continues to provide an important platform for meaningful conversations about the future of financial services in Africa. At OPay, we believe AI should not simply make financial products smarter; it should make financial services more accessible, secure, inclusive and connected for everyone. Achieving this future will require strong collaboration across the industry, and we are proud to contribute to that conversation while continuing to build solutions that create lasting value for our customers and the wider digital economy.”

OPay’s participation at Digital PayExpo 2026 reflects the company’s continued commitment to driving innovation that delivers real impact for individuals, businesses and the broader financial ecosystem. By combining technology with customer-centric innovation and responsible leadership, OPay remains focused on helping shape a secure, inclusive and interconnected digital economy for Africa.

About OPay

OPay was established in 2018 as a leading financial institution in Nigeria with the mission to make financial services more inclusive through technology. The company offers a wide range of payment services, including money transfers, bill payments, card services, airtime and data purchases, and merchant payments, among others. Renowned for its fast and reliable network and strong security features that protect customers’ funds, OPay is licensed by the CBN and insured by the NDIC with the same insurance coverage as commercial banks.