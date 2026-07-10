NRC institutionalizes SOPs to drive safety, service delivery

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Dr. Kayode Opeifa, has reaffirmed the Corporation’s commitment to strengthening operational efficiency and delivering improved railway services to Nigerians through the institutionalisation of robust Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Dr. Opeifa made this known while declaring open a two-day Executive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) Review and Familiarisation retreat held in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Represented by the Head of the Business Process Efficiency and Due Diligence (BuPED) Desk, Mr. Oyekunle Oyewole, the Managing Director said the reviewed SOPs would standardise operations, minimise operational risks and strengthen accountability across all levels of the Corporation.

According to him, “An SOP is not bureaucracy. It is a practical document that tells every member of staff—from the track to the boardroom—what to do, how to do it, and who is responsible.”

He added that an effective SOP would strengthen operational efficiency, promote safety and align the Corporation’s operations with global best practices.

Dr. Opeifa charged all Directors and participants to engage fully, critically and constructively throughout the review process.

“Review with the eye of a leader. Challenge existing gaps and own the solutions. Let us leave here with SOPs that are practical, enforceable and fit for the railway we are building today,” he said.

The retreat commenced on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, aboard the conference coach of the Lagos–Ibadan Train Service enroute to Abeokuta. It brought together Directors, Deputy Directors, Assistant Directors, other management staff and members of the Business Process Efficiency and Due Diligence (BuPED) team.

In his opening remarks, the Head of BuPED, Mr. Oyekunle Oyewole, disclosed that over 150 Standard Operating Procedures are being reviewed during the retreat with the aim of building a stronger, more efficient and more effective organisation.

He noted that increased collaboration among departments would strengthen teamwork and contribute significantly to the transformation of the Nigerian Railway Corporation.

The Technical Adviser to the Managing Director on Train Operations, Mr. Adeife Akin Olukolade, described the SOP as a living document that would serve as the lifeblood of the Corporation and should be regularly updated to reflect the dynamic nature of railway operations.

Drawing from over two decades of experience in railway operations across three continents, Olukolade stated that the codification of the SOPs would usher the Nigerian Railway Corporation into a new era of operational excellence.

Also speaking, the Director of Operations, Mr. Akin Oshinowo, addressed participants on railway safety and the expectations of the workshop.

He expressed confidence that the review would reduce operational incidents, improve efficiency, enhance consistency in service delivery, strengthen compliance with established standards, ensure value for money and foster a proactive work culture in which staff carry out their responsibilities without constant supervision.

He further assured participants that Management would provide the necessary enabling environment for the effective implementation of the reviewed SOPs and institutionalise them as an integral part of the Corporation’s operational culture.

The Director of Administration and Human Resources, Dr. Monsurat Omotayo, delivered the first technical paper titled, “The Role of Capacity Building in the Effective Implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).”

She emphasised the importance of continuous staff development, effective leadership, building a culture of compliance and performance measurement as critical factors for the successful implementation of SOPs across the Corporation.

During the interactive session, participants stressed the need for strict compliance with the SOPs by all categories of staff.

The Director of Civil Engineering and New Lines, Engr. Adekunle Ayeni, noted that attitudinal change and consequence management, remain fundamental to the successful implementation of the SOPs, adding that a balanced system of rewards for compliance and appropriate sanctions for violations would strengthen staff commitment.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the Managing Director on Media and Strategic Communication, Mr. Adeyinka Aderibigbe, described the retreat as a significant milestone, noting that the document emerging from the exercise would serve as a benchmark for railway operators and service providers across the industry.

The Deputy Director of Finance, Alhaji Abdullah, observed that the review process is unique because, for the first time, it provides a comprehensive written operational document developed through the collective contributions of key departments across the Corporation, making it practical, inclusive and implementable.

The two-day technical review covered the Standard Operating Procedures of the Corporate Planning, Medical, Finance, Legal, Internal Audit, Information and Communications Technology (ICT), Procurement, Operations and Commercial, Civil Engineering, Mechanical, Electrical, Signal and Telecommunications (MEST), and Human Resources Departments.

In her closing remarks on the retreat, Dr. Omotayo expressed appreciation to all participants for their active engagement and encouraged them to sustain the momentum as the SOP document moves to the implementation stage.

For a better society

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