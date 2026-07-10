NIPR, NTDA inaugurate joint technical C’ttee on tourism

Akor Sylvester, Abuja

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA) have inaugurated a Joint Technical Committee to design and deliver memorable tourism activities for delegates attending the World Public Relations Forum (WPRF) scheduled to hold from 15th – 21st, November, 2026 in Abuja.

Speaking at the inauguration, the NIPR President, Dr. Ike Neliaku, expressed confidence in the calibre of professionals identified to serve on the Committee, urging them to be innovative and strategic in developing tourism packages that will reflect the country’s diversity, hospitality, and cultural richness.

Neliaku noted that beyond hosting a successful conference, WPRF Abuja 2026 presents a unique opportunity to project Nigeria positively to the world and position the country as a preferred destination for tourism, investment, and global engagement.

Inaugurating the Committee at the NTDA Headquarters in Abuja, the Director-General, Mr. Ola Awakan, said Nigeria possesses an abundance of unique cultural heritage, tourist destinations, and hospitality experiences capable of leaving lasting impressions on international visitors.

He assured that the Authority is committed to curating world-class tourism experiences that will give delegates unforgettable memories of Nigeria.

The inauguration marks another significant milestone in preparations for the global event, which is expected to attract participants from more than 126 countries of the world.

Members of the Committee from the NIPR are: Council Member and Vice Chairman, NPC-WPRF, Haj. Maryam Sanusi; fnipr, Chairman FCT-LOC, WPRF, Mr. Nyong Nyong, fnipr; Chair, Civil Society Work Team, NPC-WPRF, Inimfon Etuk, mnipr; and Legal Adviser to NPC, WPRF, Barr. John Aji.

The NTDA team comprises of: Director, Marketing and Promotion, Mr. Olufemi Akinyele; Director, National Travel Bureau, Mrs. Celina Okpe; Technical Assistant to the Director General, Mr. Nelson Lucas; and Chief Tourism Officer, (Press Unit), Mr. Efosa Orhue.

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