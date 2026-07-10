NGO seeks solution to bad governance, poor education, unemployment

….Awards scholarship to over 43 students

Jacob Ogodo, Abakaliki

One Youth Global, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has called for practical solutions to Nigeria’s worsening educational standards, unemployment, economic hardship and governance challenges.

The NGO also urged the leaders to prioritise policies that will improve the country’s socio-economic conditions.

The organisation which focused on youth leadership and development has further called on African leaders to place education at the heart of national planning., urging governments to build learning systems that equip young people with the skills, values and creativity needed to transform the continent.

President of One Youth Global, Uchechukwu Agbo made the call while addressing journalists shortly after the grand finale of Spark Nation 3.0 held at the permanent site of Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki.

The organisation described education as the most dependable foundation for economic growth, sound leadership and lasting social progress, stressing that no society can rise above the quality of the minds it produces.

Agbo disclosed that no fewer than 192 schools from across Africa participated in the programme, while over 43 outstanding students were awarded full scholarships to pursue higher education in universities of their choice within the continent.

According to him, education remains the surest way to raise a generation of innovative and productive young people capable of solving the continent’s most pressing challenges.

“Education is the foundation of everything we hope to build. The more we invest in the minds of our young people, the stronger and more productive our nations become,” Agbo said.

He added, “We cannot talk about development while the classroom is neglected. Almost every challenge we face, whether in leadership, the economy or our communities, can be traced back to the kind of education we give our children.”

Agbo explained that the scholarship scheme was designed to remove the financial barriers that keep talented young Africans out of school, noting that many brilliant students abandon their ambitions simply because they cannot afford the cost of learning.

“It is painful to watch a gifted child give up on education because of money. These scholarships are our way of saying that no dream should die because a family is poor,” he said.

He urged governments, private organisations and well-meaning individuals to support education through scholarships, mentorship and better infrastructure, describing such investment as the most profitable any nation can make.

On the economy, Agbo maintained that productivity and national wealth both begin in the classroom.

“The economy is about the exchange of value, and value begins with knowledge. We need to raise a new generation of productive young people who understand that leadership is about responsibility, not position,” he said.

He further called for reforms that make African education more practical and creative, so that graduates leave school ready to build, innovate and create jobs rather than merely search for them.

Earlier, the Director of Programmes and Boot Camp at One Youth Global, Samson Amulu, explained that Spark Nation 3.0 was designed to nurture young Africans into problem solvers by combining learning with practical leadership across education, the economy, security and community development.

According to Amulu, participants were divided into five sectors of influence, with each group identifying societal problems and proposing actionable solutions, while exceptional performers in the quiz and debate competitions were rewarded with scholarships.

Others, Eliezer Ajah and Raymond Onwu, a technology expert and lead at Garage company, commended One Youth Global for investing in education and creating platforms that allow young Africans to learn, compete and grow.

Speaking on behalf of the winners, Chukwuemeka Prosper of Saint Nicholas Comprehensive Secondary School and Alum Kelyn of White Cloud School, Abakaliki, called on African leaders to invest more in education and youth development.

“Education has opened doors we never imagined, and every young African deserves the same chance. When leaders invest in learning, they invest in the future of the whole continent,” they said.

For a better society

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