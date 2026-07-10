NANS names 39 institutions yet to refund students after receiving NELFUND payment

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS has released a list of 39 tertiary institutions it says have yet to refund students who paid their tuition fees before receiving disbursements from the Nigerian Education Loan Fund.

NANS President, Akinteye Babatunde, disclosed this in a statement on X on Wednesday, saying the affected institutions had already received tuition payments from NELFUND on behalf of eligible students but had not refunded those who had earlier paid their fees.

According to him, the publication of the list is aimed at promoting transparency and accountability while ensuring that affected students receive their refunds without further delay.

He stated, “The following institutions have received NELFUND tuition payments on behalf of eligible students but are yet to refund students who had already paid their tuition fees before the NELFUND disbursement.

“This list is intended to promote transparency, accountability and to ensure that affected students receive the refunds due to them without further delay.”

The institutions listed by NANS are:

Adamawa State University

Federal Polytechnic Mubi

Federal College of Education Yola

Kaduna State Polytechnic

Ogun State Institute of Technology

Federal University Dutsin-Ma

University of Education Akamkpa

University of Uyo

Yobe State University

Federal University Lafia

Modibbo Adama University

Nasarawa State University

Federal College of Forestry

Federal University of Education Pankshin

Federal Polytechnic Nyak

Plateau State University

Federal Polytechnic Bauchi

Imo State University

Lagos State University of Education

Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology

Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology

Kano State College of Education and Preliminary Studies

University of Nigeria

Ebonyi State University

Federal College of Education Katsina

College of Agriculture Science and Technology

Michael Okpara University of Agriculture

University of Ilesa

Ogun State Polytechnic of Health and Allied Sciences

Adekunle Ajasin University

Delta State University

Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta

Ekiti State University

Federal University Oye-Ekiti

University of Calabar

Rivers State University

Ignatius Ajuru University of Education

Federal College of Education (Technical) Gombe

Hassan Usman Katsina Polytechnic

NANS urged the listed institutions to expedite the refund process, warning that students who paid their tuition before NELFUND disbursements should not be made to bear unnecessary financial burdens.

It added that the publication of the list was intended to ensure accountability and prompt compliance by the affected schools.

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