NANS names 39 institutions yet to refund students after receiving NELFUND payment

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS has released a list of 39 tertiary institutions it says have yet to refund students who paid their tuition fees before receiving disbursements from the Nigerian Education Loan Fund.
NANS President, Akinteye Babatunde, disclosed this in a statement on X on Wednesday, saying the affected institutions had already received tuition payments from NELFUND on behalf of eligible students but had not refunded those who had earlier paid their fees.
According to him, the publication of the list is aimed at promoting transparency and accountability while ensuring that affected students receive their refunds without further delay.
He stated, “The following institutions have received NELFUND tuition payments on behalf of eligible students but are yet to refund students who had already paid their tuition fees before the NELFUND disbursement.
“This list is intended to promote transparency, accountability and to ensure that affected students receive the refunds due to them without further delay.”
The institutions listed by NANS are:
Adamawa State University
Federal Polytechnic Mubi
Federal College of Education Yola
Kaduna State Polytechnic
Ogun State Institute of Technology
Federal University Dutsin-Ma
University of Education Akamkpa
University of Uyo
Yobe State University
Federal University Lafia
Modibbo Adama University
Nasarawa State University
Federal College of Forestry
Federal University of Education Pankshin
Federal Polytechnic Nyak
Plateau State University
Federal Polytechnic Bauchi
Imo State University
Lagos State University of Education
Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology
Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology
Kano State College of Education and Preliminary Studies
University of Nigeria
Ebonyi State University
Federal College of Education Katsina
College of Agriculture Science and Technology
Michael Okpara University of Agriculture
University of Ilesa
Ogun State Polytechnic of Health and Allied Sciences
Adekunle Ajasin University
Delta State University
Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta
Ekiti State University
Federal University Oye-Ekiti
University of Calabar
Rivers State University
Ignatius Ajuru University of Education
Federal College of Education (Technical) Gombe
Hassan Usman Katsina Polytechnic
NANS urged the listed institutions to expedite the refund process, warning that students who paid their tuition before NELFUND disbursements should not be made to bear unnecessary financial burdens.
It added that the publication of the list was intended to ensure accountability and prompt compliance by the affected schools.
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