Market demolitions threaten traders’ survival, says Lagos market leader

Nkechi David Iwuchukwu

The President of Ndigboamaka Progressive Market Association, Comrade Chinedu Ukatu, has raised concerns over the increasing demolition of shops in Lagos markets, poor infrastructure, and what he described as systemic challenges affecting traders, particularly those of South-East extraction.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Daily Champion Newspapers, Ukatu, a native of Ihiala in Anambra State, traced his journey from humble beginnings to becoming a leading figure representing over 58 major market associations in Lagos.

On the demolition of shops, Ukatu dismissed claims that demolitions in Lagos are targeted solely at Igbo traders, stressing that such assertions may be misleading.

“I will be wrong to categorize demolitions as targeting Igbo-owned shops. These demolitions occur in markets where different ethnic groups operate, even though Igbos are in the majority,” he said.

However, he questioned the government’s approach, accusing authorities of failing to follow due process.

“Many of these buildings have existed for years with approvals. Why demolish them now without proper notice or differentiation between those who complied with regulations and those who did not?” he queried.

He cited a past incident at Alaba Market, where investigations revealed that while some traders had valid approvals, others did not—yet demolitions were carried out indiscriminately.

“This lack of proper engagement fuels suspicion and public outcry,” he added.

Katu also challenged the widespread notion of “Igbo markets” in Lagos.

“There is nothing like an Igbo market. What we have are markets where Igbos are the majority. Other ethnic groups are also present,” he clarified.

He noted that his association coordinates major markets across Lagos, including areas such as Alaba, Lagos Island, and Tejuosho.

Describing his role as demanding, Ukatu said leading traders requires humility and patience.

“We are naturally independent-minded people. You don’t control traders; you guide them. The challenges are enormous,” he said.

He admitted that traders themselves sometimes contribute to their problems.

“Non-compliance and lack of patience often give government the opportunity to act against us. Many traders are also ignorant of policies and procedures,” he noted.

Katu strongly criticized the government for neglecting market infrastructure despite collecting revenue from traders.

“Go to the Trade Fair complex; the roads are terrible, there is no potable water, no proper toilets, no hospitals. Yet, government agencies are busy collecting revenue,” he said.

He argued that traders largely develop markets themselves, while authorities fail to provide basic amenities.

“If we pay taxes, we should see the dividends: good roads, security, water, and a conducive business environment,” he stressed.

On why many South-East traders prefer Lagos over investing in their home region, Katu blamed the lack of infrastructure and poor policy implementation.

“The seaport is in Lagos. That is why we are here. If the South-East had functional ports and infrastructure, many traders would relocate,” he said.

He criticized the development of certain markets in the South-East, such as the proposed international market, stating that stakeholders were not consulted.

“You cannot build a market without involving traders. That is why such projects fail,” he explained.

Ukatu also pointed to insecurity, multiple taxation, and poor road networks as deterrents to investment in the region.

He urged both federal and state governments to create an enabling environment for businesses.

“Provide infrastructure, reduce port charges, ensure policy consistency, and stop exploiting traders. That is how to grow the economy,” he said.

Looking ahead to the 2027 elections, Ukatu advised traders to focus on leadership that prioritizes economic growth.

“As an association, we are apolitical, but we support any government that promotes the welfare of traders and makes business easier,” he said.

He encouraged traders to make informed decisions. “Think about your business and your future. Support leaders who will create opportunities, reduce costs, and provide an enabling environment,” he concluded.

For a better society

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