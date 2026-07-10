Kalu charges media to project Nigeria’s opportunities

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Deputy Speaker House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu has challenged Nigerian media to report on the opportunities that exist in the country, even as they criticize the government where it is also not doing well.

Kalu, who gave the charge at the inauguration of the newly elected executive of the House of Representatives Press Corps, urged the media not to focus only on areas the government is not doing well, adding that there exist many positives in the country, which the media can highlight for the world to savour.

“Let me also say this. I’ve traveled around recently and had conversations about Nigeria outside our country. Two days ago, I was with the European Union ambassadors, and one of the questions they raised Nigeria is so blessed, so many opportunities; why is it that the analyses there are not projecting our strengths more than our weaknesses?

“So, can we write about what makes Nigeria good? Can we project the opportunities in Nigeria? Can we tell the good stories of what this current administration is doing? Is that against the principles of journalism to project what we have gotten right? Is journalism only about talking about where the government is not doing well?

“The consciousness of the people should not only be raised with regard to what is wrong. Can we also raise their consciousness to begin to see what we did wrong and what we have made right? That is a challenge to you, the new executive, and the members of the press corps. It’s about time we sell our nation for where we have gotten it right and where we are struggling”, Kalu advised.

Continuing, the deputy speaker stressed that “We also make it obvious that we are taking steps towards correcting them. For me, that is true balanced journalism. And I know you have the capacity to do this. As I congratulate you people, I will not be far from you, have never been far from you, and will never be far from you because I have the will. I believe in the work you do for us, especially for me”, he stated.

Kalu noted that “I’ve always said that the parliament is the fulcrum of democracy. But it is your duty to let the populace know that truly we are the fulcrum of democracy. How? By highlighting how we go about fulfilling the mandates for which this arm of government was created, especially as expressed in Sections 88 and 89 of the Constitution. Be it oversight function, representative function, be it town hall meetings, be it public hearing, be it core law making, be it reflecting the different angles of our debates, reflecting the diversity, the rich diversity that we have as a people.

“We may not be able to tell our stories by ourselves, but you have remained our voices, our mouths. Your pens are not just ordinary pens. Your pen has a core function that it is performing, and we value that. What is that function? That you pen words together, phrases together, sentences together, and punctuations together for the purpose of uniting the nation.

“Let me repeat that. What you write unites, which means that the power of what you hold in your hands can also divide. So, can we choose the first one and continue on that trajectory, writing for the unification, consolidation of Nigeria, writing for national cohesion of Nigeria, writing for national loyalty of Nigeria, writing to inspire patriotism, love for one’s own country, projecting the national objectives of this current administration, which I have always said that though we are three arms of government, we are one government”, he submitted.

Commending the Press Corps, Kalu said, “For me, it is an elite corps all over the world. Those who report in the parliament are not just any kind of journalists. They are chosen because they are the best. This is the highest house in Nigeria, the people’s house, because it’s the house that is owned by all.

“To Nigerians, it is solid; to Nigerians, it is valuable. Sustain it, don’t change. Over the years, I have partnered with you closely, and you have projected the ethics of this profession. You have made sacrifices. Thank you for making this sacrifice. If you didn’t, most Nigerians who are across Nigeria, 923,000 square kilometers, and those in the diaspora will not have access to credible information being caught in this room. Thank you for saying what you have seen. Thank you for not saying what you didn’t see”.

He commended the media for making Nigerians believe in the current democracy. “The confidence that people have raised in our democracy is because of what you have written. People have opted for our democracy because of what you have projected about the work we are doing here. If you run us down, they will not believe in what we are here to do. Because you are projecting what we are doing, a lot of them are beginning to believe in our democracy. So, you see, you have a very serious role to play. I want you to continue. We will always stand by you. We have always stood by freedom of the press. The parliament will not look outside the parameters of what we have said should be.”

In a goodwill message, the spokesperson of the House and Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Akin Rotimi jr commended Speaker Tajudeen Abbas for running an open-door administration and granting the media unfettered access in the coverage of the House activities.

“I also wish to especially acknowledge the unwavering support and leadership of Right Honourable Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen. Since the inauguration of the 10th house, the speaker has consistently promoted a culture of openness, accessibility, and constructive engagement with the media. His leadership has created an enabling environment in which the parliamentary press can carry out its constitutional responsibility with professionalism and independence.

“The parliamentary press occupies a unique place in our democratic system. We are not merely chroniclers of events. We are partners in bringing the work of parliament to the Nigerian people. Through your reporting, citizens are able to follow our debates, appreciate our oversight functions and understand the impact of legislation on their daily lives.

“Now, as you begin this new term, I encourage you to continue to uphold the highest standards of journalism, accuracy, fairness, professionalism, and responsibility. A strong legislature and a vibrant, credible press are mutually reinforcing pillars of any healthy democracy.”

In his inaugural speech, the reelected Press Corps Chairman, Comrade Gboyega Onadiran, said, “In the last two years, the Corps under this leadership has worked harmoniously with the House leadership. We have built bridges, opened channels of communication, and ensured that the work of the 10th Assembly is reported accurately and responsibly. And we did this without sacrificing the integrity and ethics of the journalism profession. That balance will remain our guiding principle”.

He commended the House leadership, saying, “The conduct of this inauguration by the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, Ph.D, CFR, on behalf of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, Ph.D, GCON, is not just a formality. It is a strong signal of the value the House leadership places on the role of the Press Corps in our democracy. We thank you, sir, for honouring us with your presence and for making time to inaugurate the new executive.

To his colleagues, Onadiran said, “You chose continuity. You re-elected this entire executive for a second term. That vote of confidence is not lost on us. It tells us that in the last two years, we have not disappointed you.

“As we begin this new chapter, I want to assure every member of the Corps that our commitment is to a better Corps. We will deepen collaboration with the House leadership to foster development within the institution and to sustain the nation’s democracy. A strong legislature needs a strong, professional press. And a strong press needs a legislature that understands its role”.

“To this end, let me sincerely commend the leadership of the House for its continued support. Your Excellency, the Deputy Speaker, your continued support is highly acknowledged. Your doors have remained open to us, and your belief in the power of information has made our work possible.

“I must specially commend the Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Akin Rotimi, for his guidance and support. Mr. Speaker, I want to inform you that Hon. Rotimi has instituted a health insurance scheme for all members of the House Press Corps. This is unprecedented in the history of the Corps. To the Speaker’s Media Team and the Deputy Speaker’s Media Team, thank you for your cooperation. The synergy between us has strengthened the narrative of the House.”

Those re-elected and sworn in included, Gboyega Onadiran as chairman, Christiana Ekpa, Vice Chairman, Nicholas Kalu, Secretary, Saheed Badmus, Financial Secretary, Adah Onah, Treasurer, Gift Chapi-Odekina, Assistant Secretary, Nsikak Evans Udoukpong, Welfare Secretary and Tope Balogun as Chief Whip.

For a better society

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