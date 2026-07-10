Hon. Chike Okofor briefs Journalists on activities of committee held at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

Hon. Chike Okofor, Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Food Security and Nutrition, briefing the Journalists on the Activities of the Committee so far, held at the National Assembly in Abuja… PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

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