24 C
Lagos
July 10, 2026
Trending now

Hon. Chike Okofor briefs Journalists on activities of committee held at Nat’l…

Gov Okpebholo mourns Archbishop Augustine Akubeze, condoles with Catholic faithful

Tinubu’s tech push sets stage for smarter, open education system — Alausa

Tinubu unveils remodelled Abuja City Gate, hails it as “Symbol of Unity”…

From N9bn to N40bn: I turned FCT’s Finances around , rescue 70%…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, JULY 10, 2026

Manmark honours Prof. Julius Onah, celebrates legacy of SME development

NANS names 39 institutions yet to refund students after receiving NELFUND payment

Catholic Church mourns former CBCN President, Archbishop Akubeze

UBEC unlocks N100bn in dormant education funds for states, FCT

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Hon. Chike Okofor briefs Journalists on activities of committee held at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

by Peter Anayo0138

Hon. Chike Okofor, Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Food Security and Nutrition, briefing the Journalists on the Activities of the Committee so far, held at the National Assembly in Abuja… PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement held a two-day Int’l Crusade ‘ from Sorrow to Joy’ in Lagos

Peter Anayo

House of reps briefs House of reps correspondents on bill affecting police pensions, held in Abuja

Peter Anayo

Investiture ceremony of Mrs Ekeoma Ezeibe as 23rd President of NCRIB held in Lagos

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
Jojobet GirişjojobetjojobetmatbetgrandpashabetjojobetMadridbetJojobetjojobetJojobetcasibomamgbahisGalabetjojobetJojobetcasibomcasibomcasibomcasibomcasibomcasibomcasibom girişchild pornBetpasbetciobetcioGalabetGrandpashabetGrandpashabetHoliganbetHoliganbetjojobetjojobet giriş