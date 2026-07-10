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Gov Okpebholo mourns Archbishop Augustine Akubeze, condoles with Catholic faithful

by Peter Anayo0153

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Most Rev. Augustine Obiora Akubeze, Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Benin City, describing his passing as a painful loss to the Christian community, Edo State and Nigeria.

Governor Okpebholo, in a condolence message, said the late Archbishop devoted his life to the service of God and humanity, leaving behind an enduring legacy of faith, compassion, integrity and selfless leadership.

The Governor noted that Archbishop Akubeze distinguished himself as a humble shepherd and courageous advocate for justice, peace and good governance throughout his ministry, both as Metropolitan Archbishop of Benin City and as former President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria.

“Archbishop Akubeze was a man of deep faith, wisdom and uncommon humility. He dedicated his life to serving God and uplifting humanity. He was a strong moral voice who consistently spoke for justice, peace, unity and the welfare of the poor.

“His passing is a great loss not only to the Catholic Church but also to Edo State and the nation. We have lost a respected spiritual father whose counsel and commitment to truth inspired many within and outside the Church,” the Governor said.

Okpebholo extended his heartfelt condolences to the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria, the priests, religious and lay faithful of the Benin Archdiocese, as well as the family of the late Archbishop.

He assured the Catholic community of the solidarity and support of the Edo State Government during this period of mourning and urged all Edo people, irrespective of their religious beliefs, to pray for the peaceful repose of the departed cleric.

The Governor prayed that Almighty God would grant the late Archbishop Augustine Akubeze eternal rest and comfort all those grieving his passing, while urging them to uphold the enduring values of faith, love, service and integrity that defined his life and ministry, according to a statement by Dr. Patrick Akhere Ebojele the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Okpebholo.’

 

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