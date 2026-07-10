Global participants join Pastor Chris as Loveworld holds 2026 edition of Healing Services

Billions of people across the world are preparing to participate in the July 2026 edition of the Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, as the Healing School of the Loveworld Kingdom once again brings together a global audience in a three-day programme focused on healing, prayer, and the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

Scheduled for Friday, July 24, through Sunday, July 26, 2026, with sessions beginning at 2:00 p.m. daily, the event is expected to attract billions of viewers across every continent through a worldwide broadcast.

Organizers say the services will unite individuals, families, churches, communities, and nations in what they describe as an unprecedented demonstration of God’s healing power.

Hosted by the Healing School of the Loveworld Kingdom, the Healing Streams Live Healing Services has continued its mission of taking the healing power of Jesus Christ to people everywhere, regardless of language, culture, location, or circumstance.

Over the years, the programme has grown from a single vision into one of the world’s largest global healing outreaches, reaching billions through television, digital platforms, and physical Healing Centres.

As anticipation builds, organizers believe the July edition will usher in another extraordinary season of miracles, signs, wonders, and life-transforming encounters through the preaching of God’s Word and the ministry of the Holy Spirit.

Participants are expected to join from homes, hospitals, correctional facilities, schools, workplaces, villages, cities, and community centres around the world.

According to the organizers, registration is free and open to people of every nation, race, and background through the Healing Streams website.

During registration, participants seeking healing for themselves or loved ones are encouraged to indicate their specific healing needs so they can receive personalized preparatory materials, faith-building resources, and guidance ahead of the programme.

Speaking during a recent global broadcast, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome expressed confidence in what participants should expect during the July services.

“It’s going to be wonderful! The healing power of God will blanket this world, and many, many will be healed. It’s healing enveloping the whole world—significant healings to the glory of God! So invite everyone you can. You’ll be giving them an opportunity to be healed. And even if someone isn’t sick, they’ll still be blessed by the Word, because everyone needs the Word.”

His remarks have inspired renewed faith among participants worldwide, with many extending invitations to family members, friends, neighbours, colleagues, and entire communities in preparation for the event.

The Healing Streams Live Healing Services will be transmitted live on Healing Streams TV, all Loveworld Networks, and selected terrestrial television and radio stations worldwide. Real-time interpretation into numerous languages and thousands of dialects will enable participants from virtually every part of the world to take part without language barriers.

Across continents, people have shared their expectations ahead of the July edition.

Lucía from Argentina said she is participating for the first time and has invited her entire family, expressing confidence that the three-day event will usher in healing, salvation, and miracles.

David from Kenya said testimonies from previous editions have strengthened his faith and inspired him to believe God for complete healing while expecting many in his community to experience God’s love and power.

Aya from Japan described distance as no barrier to God’s power, explaining that she has been preparing daily through prayer while inviting friends to join the services.

Carlos from Brazil said he and his family have already registered, established a Healing Centre, and are expecting not only miracles but a life-changing encounter with God.

Sarah from Canada said testimonies from the March edition strengthened her faith and expressed confidence that many people who have lost hope would receive miracles during the July programme.

Ahmed from Egypt also expressed confidence that his nation would witness God’s healing power during the services.

Preparations have intensified worldwide as millions participate in prayer campaigns, evangelistic outreaches, and awareness initiatives ahead of the event.

Through the ongoing global prayer chain on Prayer Clouds, participants from nations across the world continue to occupy round-the-clock prayer slots, creating uninterrupted intercession for those expected to attend the services.

At the same time, awareness campaigns are expanding through television, radio, newspapers, outdoor advertising, social media, and digital platforms, while millions of Healing Centres—both physical and virtual—are being established to enable collective participation by families, churches, organizations, and communities regardless of location.

Preparatory healing outreaches and evangelistic campaigns are also taking place in hospitals, correctional facilities, schools, marketplaces, villages, rural communities, and inner cities.

During these activities, millions of copies of the Healing to the Nations Magazine are being distributed to inspire faith through testimonies, biblical teaching, and the Gospel message.

Organizers note that testimonies of healing have already begun to emerge even before the official commencement of the July services, as participants prepare through prayer, meditation, and the study and application of God’s Word.

The global impact of Healing Streams continues to be reflected in testimonies received from different parts of the world.

Meimei from China testified that she was healed of chronic cervical spine pain, severe body heat, and persistent headaches during the March 2026 edition after Pastor Chris ministered in prayer.

Twelve-year-old Miroslav Stefanenko from Russia reported complete healing from severe lung pain that had made breathing difficult and prevented him from participating in normal childhood activities.

Elise, a 65-year-old participant from France who had struggled with mobility and memory challenges following a heart attack in 2024, testified that she regained her ability to stand, bend, and move independently after responding in faith during the healing service.

Ella from the United Kingdom shared the recovery of her mother, who had been diagnosed with terminal liver cancer and later entered a coma.

According to the testimony, she regained consciousness and began breathing normally after Pastor Chris ministered during the programme.

From Nigeria, Wisdom recounted being healed from severe kidney stones, fatty liver disease, and heart-related complications that had caused debilitating pain whenever he bent down.

He testified that the pain disappeared completely during the Healing Streams Live Healing Services.

Organizers say these accounts represent only a fraction of the millions of testimonies received worldwide since the programme began, reflecting what they described as the continuing global impact of the Healing Streams Live Healing Services.

As the July 24 opening day approaches, the organizers are inviting individuals, families, churches, healthcare professionals, community organizations, and leaders from every nation to participate in what is expected to be another landmark edition of the Healing Streams Live Healing Services.

Whether participating from a Healing Centre or joining online from anywhere in the world, attendees are encouraged to come in faith, invite others, and expect a life-changing encounter through the ministry of God’s Word and the power of the Holy Spirit.

For a better society

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