Eight suspects in Oyo school abduction arrested, others killed – Presidency

The Presidency has released additional details on the operation that led to the freedom of 39 pupils and 7 teachers kidnapped in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

In a post on his verified X handle on Friday, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, stated that several of the abductors were killed and eight others taken into custody.

“Updated: in the course of the rescue operation, eight of the kidnappers were arrested and are now in DSS custody, while some of them were neutralised,” Onanuga wrote.

He added, “There was no quid pro quo in the rescue as one of the terrorists, a kingpin, whose release the kidnappers demanded, is being prosecuted for his atrocities. The security agencies will give full account soon.”

According to him, the demand by the gang to swap their captives for a detained commander was rejected.

The said individual, described as a key figure in the group, remains in detention and is currently facing prosecution for terrorism-related offences.

The victims were seized on May 15, 2026, when armed men attacked three schools in Esiele and Yawota communities in Oriire LGA.

The assault left one teacher dead, and another was later killed by the abductors in a video that circulated online and triggered widespread condemnation.

The 46 captives had spent almost eight weeks in the forest before security forces moved in.

The Presidency said a full briefing on the operation will be provided by the relevant security agencies in the coming days.

Shortly after the announcement of their release, some of the freed pupils and teachers appeared in a video expressing appreciation to President Bola Tinubu and the security forces for securing their freedom.

The Oyo State Government is expected to coordinate medical checks, counselling, and reintegration support for the victims before they return to school.

Security operatives have intensified patrols around border communities in Oyo and neighbouring states as part of efforts to dismantle remaining cells linked to the abduction.

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