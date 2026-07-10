Catholic Church mourns former CBCN President, Archbishop Akubeze

The Catholic Church in Nigeria has announced the death of the Metropolitan Archbishop of Benin City, Most Rev. Augustine Obiora Akubeze, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 69.

The announcement was made in separate statements by the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria and the Catholic Archdiocese of Benin City, describing the late prelate as a devoted shepherd, distinguished church leader and unwavering defender of the Catholic faith.

In a statement signed by the Secretary-General of the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, Rev. Fr. Michael Banjo, the Church said Archbishop Akubeze was “called home to eternal rest” on Thursday, July 9, 2026.

The Secretariat described him as a visionary pastor who understood that the true development of the Church encompasses both spiritual renewal and the holistic growth of God’s people.

It credited him with the remarkable growth of the Archdiocese of Benin, attributing the achievements to his prudent management of resources, sound judgment and unwavering commitment to pastoral development.

“As an erstwhile President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria, he firmly stood as the pillar of orthodox truth,” the statement said.

Born in 1956, Archbishop Akubeze was ordained a Catholic priest on October 3, 1987. He was appointed the pioneer Bishop of the Diocese of Uromi on December 14, 2005, and was consecrated bishop on February 25, 2006.

He was later appointed Metropolitan Archbishop of Benin City on March 18, 2011, before his installation on April 28, 2011.

Beyond his pastoral responsibilities in Benin, Archbishop Akubeze served as President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), where he became one of the leading voices of the Catholic Church on national issues, advocating justice, good governance, peace and moral leadership.

Throughout his episcopal ministry, he remained faithful to his episcopal motto, “Ut Testimonium Perhibeam Veritati” (“That I May Bear Witness to the Truth”), a principle the Church said guided his service to God and humanity.

In a separate statement signed by the Chancellor of the Catholic Archdiocese of Benin City, Very Rev. Fr. Michael Oyanoafoh, the Archdiocese described the late archbishop as a humble servant of God whose life exemplified faith, obedience and selfless service.

It said Archbishop Akubeze lived a simple and exemplary life, earning widespread respect as “a complete gentleman and father to all.”

The Archdiocese noted that his episcopal ministry was marked by spiritual renewal, infrastructural development and an unwavering commitment to the welfare of priests and the faithful entrusted to his care.

The Catholic Church commended his soul to the mercy of God and prayed for his eternal repose.

Funeral arrangements, it added, will be announced by the Archdiocese of Benin City in due course.

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