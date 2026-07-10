Anambra police arraign 12 over rape, defilement, child abuse

Nkechi David Iwuchukwu

The Anambra State Police Command has intensified its campaign against sexual and gender-based violence with the arraignment of 12 suspects before the Gender Magistrate Court in Awka over allegations ranging from rape, defilement and child abuse to abduction and assault.

The suspects were brought before the court on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, in separate cases involving women and minors, underscoring the Command’s renewed commitment to protecting vulnerable members of society and ensuring justice for victims.

Among those arraigned were Chima Onyeanuna, Emeka Muo and Okafor Chibundu, who are facing allegations of abducting and defiling a 14-year-old girl in Nanka.

In another case, Chukwudi Ugwu Jeremiah was arraigned over the alleged defilement of an 11-year-old girl along Slaughter Lane in Awka.

Also standing trial are Ndubuisi Ikechebelu, Udogu Kennedy, Nnamah Christopher and Chinecherem Emmanuel, accused of allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman on separate occasions, an incident said to have resulted in pregnancy.

The court equally heard the case involving Charity Anakwe and Chidiere Anakwe, who were arraigned over the alleged assault of their 12-year-old house help.

In separate proceedings, Chukwudi Joseph was arraigned for allegedly assaulting a 12-year-old girl in Ozubulu, while Chibuike Agu is facing charges over the alleged defilement of a 13-year-old girl in Fegge.

Following their arraignment, the Gender Magistrate Court ordered that all the defendants be remanded at the Awka Correctional Centre pending the hearing of their respective cases.

Reaffirming the Command’s resolve, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the Anambra State Police Command maintains zero tolerance for sexual and gender-based violence, child abuse and all forms of violence against vulnerable persons.

He assured residents that the Command would continue to investigate such offences diligently and ensure that anyone found culpable is prosecuted in accordance with the law, while urging members of the public to promptly report cases of abuse and cooperate with law enforcement agencies in protecting women and children.

For a better society

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