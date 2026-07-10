Akpabio charges Tinubu support group on mass mobilization, national unity

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio has charged the National Executives and members of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (PBAT) Door-to-Door Movement not only to seek support for President Tinubu’s reelection but to promote national unity among the citizenry.

Akpabio gave the charge during the inauguration of the National Executive of the Campaign group and commissioning of campaign vehicles to be used for mobilising nationwide support and securing votes for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

According to Akpabio “a movement that goes from door to door must do more than seek support; it must carry truth, inspire confidence, listen to the people, and return to those same doors with the dividends of good governance. That is how democracies endure,” he said.

A statement by the Special Assistant on Media/Communication to the President of the Senate, Anietie Ekong further quoted Akpabio as urging “the newly inaugurated executives of this movement, your greatest assignment is not merely to mobilise support but to inspire hope, promote national unity and encourage constructive engagement.

“Politics should never divide us beyond repair. Elections may produce winners and losers, but Nigeria must always emerge the ultimate winner.

“Our nation is greater than any political party, greater than any office holder and greater than any election. We inherited this Republic from those who built it before us, and we hold it in trust for those who will come after us.

“Let us therefore conduct ourselves in ways that future generations will remember with gratitude.

“As you are inaugurated today, remember that you are ambassadors not merely of a political movement but of democratic engagement. Knock on every door with respect. Listen before you persuade. Unite before you mobilise.

“Let every conversation strengthen faith in our democracy and confidence in Nigeria’s future. When politics is conducted with patriotism and service, every door opened becomes another gateway to national renewal. And every door leads to a renewed hope for a greater Nigeria,” Akpabio said.

He congratulated the leadership of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement on the inauguration and commended the organisers for creating a platform that combines civic engagement with intellectual discourse.

Businessman Government Ekpemupolo, who founded and sponsors the movement, said that the inauguration is part of efforts to deepen grassroots mobilisation and promote civic participation across the country.

Mr Ekpemupolo alias Tompolo said the economic and structural reforms the Tinubu administration is undertaking are beginning to yield benefits, as evidenced by increased foreign investment, growth in the Nigerian capital market, and improved fiscal autonomy for sub-national governments, among others.

He described the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement as a nationwide grassroots platform aimed at promoting national development and supporting the federal government’s Renewed Hope Agenda through community engagement and democratic participation.

The inauguration attracted the Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, federal lawmakers, State Governors, Ministers, traditional rulers and businessmen.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2