Recovered crime assets: EFCC hands over 1,452 beds, mattresses to unity colleges

Blessing Omale, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday handed over 1,452 beds and mattresses recovered from convicted cybercriminals to the Federal Ministry of Education for distribution to unity colleges nationwide, as part of efforts to convert proceeds of crime into public assets that directly benefit Nigerians.

The items, comprising 501 double-step bunk beds, 939 mattresses and 12 wooden beds with mattresses, were recovered during the Commission’s anti-cybercrime operation, Operation Eagle Flush, and subsequently forfeited to the Federal Government under the provisions of the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Speaking during the handover ceremony at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja, EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, said the initiative underscores the Commission’s commitment to ensuring that assets recovered from criminal activities are transparently deployed for projects that improve the lives of citizens, particularly children and young people.

Olukoyede disclosed that the items were recovered following Operation Eagle Flush, which resulted in the arrest and prosecution of 792 cybercrime suspects, including 193 foreign nationals.

According to him, those convicted forfeited the assets to the Federal Government, while the foreign suspects were deported to their respective countries after due legal processes.

He said President Bola Tinubu approved the transfer of the recovered items to the Federal Ministry of Education as part of the Federal Government’s efforts to improve learning conditions in public schools.

“The decision to hand over these facilities to the Federal Ministry of Education is in line with the Federal Government’s determination to improve the quality of education in Nigeria,” Olukoyede said.

The EFCC chairman maintained that children and young people remain the greatest victims of corruption through poor infrastructure, inadequate educational facilities and limited opportunities, adding that they should be the primary beneficiaries whenever proceeds of crime are recovered.

“Children and the youth are the greatest victims of corruption and should naturally be the first beneficiaries of the proceeds of such crime,” he stated.

Olukoyede explained that the donation forms part of the Commission’s broader asset restitution programme under the Proceeds of Crime Act, aimed at converting illicit wealth into projects that deliver tangible public benefits.

He recalled that the Commission had earlier transferred N50 billion in recovered funds to the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) to support access to higher education and facilitated the conversion of Nok University into the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia, Kaduna State.

According to him, such interventions demonstrate that recovered assets can be transformed into opportunities that promote education, social development and national progress.

He assured Nigerians that the Commission would continue to intensify efforts to trace and recover illicit assets while ensuring that all recoveries are managed transparently and deployed in the public interest.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Education, Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Alausa, said the recovered beds and mattresses would be distributed across Federal Unity Colleges to improve students’ welfare and accommodation.

He described the education sector as one of the biggest beneficiaries of the EFCC’s asset recovery efforts under Olukoyede’s leadership, commending the anti-graft agency for strengthening public confidence through professionalism and transparency.

“Chairman, I commend you for bringing the highest level of standards to the EFCC,” Alausa said.

The minister also praised President Tinubu for appointing Olukoyede to lead the Commission, saying the President had demonstrated the ability to identify competent individuals for critical national assignments.

Alausa said the EFCC under the current leadership has operated within the confines of the law and has not been used to intimidate or persecute innocent citizens.

“We have an EFCC that is operating within the confines of the rule of law. It is not an EFCC the President will use to victimise and harass innocent citizens. We have never seen that in the last three years,” he said.

He further commended the Commission for adopting a preventive approach to tackling corruption by identifying systemic weaknesses, particularly in public procurement, rather than merely responding after public funds have been stolen.

According to the minister, the strategy has helped reduce opportunities for corruption before they occur, while improving accountability in government institutions.

Alausa expressed optimism that the recovered facilities would significantly improve accommodation standards in Unity Colleges across the country and reinforce the government’s commitment to ensuring that proceeds of crime are redirected towards national development instead of private enrichment.

For a better society

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