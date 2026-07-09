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Public hearing with Stakeholders on South-South Development Commission Amendment Bill held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo0153

From right …Chairman House Committee on South-South Development Commission Hon Ambaiowei Rodney Ebikebina, Clerk of the Committee, Mr  Olalakun  Abdulsakeem members of the  Committee Hon, Peter Aniekwe  During the Public Hearing with the Stakeholders on the  South-South Development Commission Amendment Bill held at the National Assembly in Abuja… PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

 

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