Public hearing with Stakeholders on South-South Development Commission Amendment Bill held in Abuja

From right …Chairman House Committee on South-South Development Commission Hon Ambaiowei Rodney Ebikebina, Clerk of the Committee, Mr Olalakun Abdulsakeem members of the Committee Hon, Peter Aniekwe During the Public Hearing with the Stakeholders on the South-South Development Commission Amendment Bill held at the National Assembly in Abuja… PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

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