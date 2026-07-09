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NSCDC deploys 1,300 personnel for Edo LG poll

by Peter Anayo078
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC Edo State Command has deployed 1,300 personnel across the three senatorial districts ahead of the forthcoming local government election slated for Saturday, July 11, 2026 in the state.
This was disclosed in a statement issued by the spokesman of the NSCDC Edo State Command, Ogbebor Efosa, on Wednesday.
Efosa expressed the NSCDC readiness to protect lives and property, as well as critical national assets and infrastructure, before, during and after the election, adding that necessary security arrangements have been concluded.
The statement read, “The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Edo State Command has deployed 1,300 personnel across the three senatorial districts ahead of the LG election on Saturday.
“The state Commandant, Akintayo Ayinla has assured the people of Edo State that the command is fully prepared to discharge its constitutional mandate and provide a secure environment for a peaceful electoral process.”
The spokesman, therefore, on behalf of the state commandant, called on all political parties, candidates, their supporters, and other stakeholders to abide by the electoral laws, shun all forms of violence and electoral malpractice, and conduct themselves peacefully throughout the exercise.
He also reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to working in synergy with other security agencies to ensure that the forthcoming local government election is free, fair, credible and peaceful across Edo State.
He also encouraged eligible voters to come out and exercise their civic responsibility without fear, assuring them of adequate security throughout the electoral process.
The deployment is part of measures by security agencies to ensure a peaceful conduct of the election as political parties battle for control of the 18 local government areas in the state.
The Edo State Independent Electoral Commission had fixed Saturday, July 11, 2026, for the conduct of the local government poll, with candidates from various political parties expected to contest chairmanship and councillorship positions across the state.

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