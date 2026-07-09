Navy unveils new strategy to counter cyber threats as war evolves beyond seas

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Ebenezer Adurokiya, Warri

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‎In a move that underscores the evolving nature of modern conflict, the Nigerian Navy has concluded a specialised competition aimed at bolstering its communication and cyber security capabilities.

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The Intra-Command Communication and Cyber Security Competition, which took place at the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) DELTA, was a testament to the service’s commitment to adapting to 21st-century challenges where battles are increasingly fought in the digital space.

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‎The event, which ran for two days, brought together personnel from across the Central Naval Command to test their skills against a backdrop of heightened global insecurity.

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In his opening address, the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Central, Rear Admiral SD Ibrahim, emphasised that wars are no longer confined to the traditional domains.

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‎Represented by the Commander NNS Delta Commodore Shehu Tasiu, he cited recent global examples, including the use of drone warfare and the disruption of satellite systems, to illustrate the importance of network security.

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‎”Closer to home, bandits now rely on encrypted communication tools and digital tactics to stay ahead of law enforcement,” the FOC noted, drawing parallels between international conflict and local security challenges.

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‎The competition fostered healthy rivalry and innovation, with participants engaging in scenarios designed to challenge their professionalism and technical acumen.

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In the closing ceremony, the FOC praised the “professionalism, teamwork, and innovation” on display.

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‎Security analysts view the Navy’s initiative as a crucial step in protecting the nation’s maritime borders from cyber-attacks, which have become a potent weapon for both state and non-state actors.

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‎In a final charge to the participants, the Commander urged them to translate the lessons learned into daily operational practice.

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“Let us remain vigilant, adaptable, and technically sound,” the FOC concluded, reminding the troops that the security of the nation’s communications and cyber systems rests on their daily commitment.

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The event drew high commendation for the FOC’s vision in funding and approving the capacity-building exercise.

For a better society

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