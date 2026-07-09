Makinde’s ally to dump PDP, meets APC chieftains

The camp of a former deputy governor of Oyo State, Alhaji Taofeek Arapaja, indicates that Arapaja has perfected plans to join All Progressives Congress, APC, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

It was gathered that the planned defection is coming a few hours after the former lawmaker met President Bola Tinubu.

Arapaja met Tinubu in Abuja two days ago, after which he also met some chieftains of APC from Oyo State at his residence in Abuja on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by the gubernatorial candidate of APC in the state, Barrister Sharafadeen Alli, deputy gubernatorial candidate, Mr Adesoji Adedeji and Oyo South Senatorial candidate of the party, Hon Aderemi Oseni, Arapaja’s loyalists and supporters and other notable personalities from the State.

Sources at the meeting disclosed it centered on the planned defection of Arapaja to APC.

Both Makinde and Arapaja belonged to the same faction of PDP until recent moves by Arapaja to join APC.

Arapaja has been a close ally of Makinde since inception of his administration in 2019.

He had earlier served as National Vice Chairman (South West) and later served as Deputy National Chairman (South) for Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

He also serves as National Secretary of a PDP faction loyal to Makinde.

Arapaja who hails from Idi Arere in Ibadan has been in active politics since the inception of this current fourth republic in 1999.

He served as Chairman of Ibadan South East Local Government Area between 1999 and 2002.

Arapaja represented Ibadan North East/ Ibadan South East federal constituency on the platform of PDP between 2003 and 2007 and later served as Deputy Governor when late Adebayo Alao-Akala was the Governor between 2007 and 2011.

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