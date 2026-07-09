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Lagos clamps down on street begging, detains 396

by Peter Anayo0154

Blessing Taiwo

As part of efforts to enhance public safety and cleanliness in Lagos, the state government has detained 396 people involved in street begging.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, on his official X account on Tuesday.

According to Wahab, operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps carried out the operation as part of ongoing efforts to improve sanitation and curb illegal activities in the state.

The commissioner said the exercise reflects the government’s commitment to uphold public order, safeguard the environment and make communities safer.

He noted that those apprehended would first undergo profiling before any necessary support is provided.

Wahab added that after the process, they would be transferred to the relevant authorities for a safe return to their respective states.

He further said that similar enforcement operations would be carried out to keep Lagos clean and improve the quality of life for residents.

“This initiative reflects the government’s commitment to maintaining public order, protecting the environment, and ensuring a cleaner, safer, and more secure Lagos for all,” he stated.

 

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