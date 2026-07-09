Lagos Assembly backs state police

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Wednesday renewed its push for the establishment of a fully autonomous state police, urging state legislatures across the country to fast-track approval of the constitutional amendment.

The assembly also advanced a bill to outlaw street begging and related activities in Lagos.

The two security-focused measures dominated the plenary as lawmakers argued that decentralised policing and stricter regulation of street begging were critical to addressing rising security concerns across the state.

Presiding over the session, Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Mudashiru Obasa, described state police as Nigeria’s best opportunity to tackle insecurity, insisting that any constitutional framework establishing the system must grant states operational and administrative independence.

“The initiative remains the most practical solution to the security challenges confronting the country, including kidnapping, banditry and other violent crimes,” Obasa said.

He argued that state police would only be effective if state governments were constitutionally empowered to recruit, screen and appoint personnel familiar with the peculiar security realities of their communities.

According to him, “Any intervention by the Federal Government in the operations of state police should be clearly defined by law and limited strictly to matters that threaten national security.”

Obasa also endorsed the proposal allowing governors to appoint state commissioners of police, subject to confirmation by state houses of assembly, but said legislative oversight should extend beyond that office.

“I also believe appointments of Area Commanders, Zonal Commanders and other senior officers should equally be subjected to confirmation by the respective state houses of assembly,” he said.

Responding to concerns that governors could misuse state police for political purposes, the Speaker dismissed the argument as insufficient to derail the reform.

“Similar concerns have always existed regarding the Nigeria Police Force under the Federal Government, yet the institution continues to function. We must not allow such fears to weaken a reform whose primary objective is the protection of lives and property,” he said.

He commended President Bola Tinubu, the National Assembly and other stakeholders for advancing the constitutional amendment process, describing the current effort as a significant milestone towards decentralising policing.

Earlier, while moving the motion, Stephen Ogundipe noted that Section 214 of the 1999 Constitution currently recognises only the Nigeria Police Force, but said ongoing constitutional amendments presented an opportunity to establish state police as part of wider security reforms.

Other lawmakers also backed the proposal, saying Lagos had consistently advocated community policing and had repeatedly called for constitutional changes that would allow states to assume greater responsibility for internal security.

The House simultaneously passed for second reading a bill seeking to prohibit street begging, street urchins and related activities across Lagos, with lawmakers describing the proposed legislation as another important step towards improving public safety.

The proposed law, titled A Bill for a Law to Prohibit Street Begging, Street Urchins and Related Vices in Lagos State and for Connected Purposes, received unanimous support during debate.

Leading discussions, lawmakers argued that criminal elements increasingly exploit street begging as cover for theft, robbery and other offences, particularly in traffic corridors and public spaces.

Contributing to the debate, Desmond Elliot cautioned against treating poverty as a criminal offence.

“We must give this legislation a human face. There should be rehabilitation centres where those taken off the streets can receive care, support and opportunities for reform,” he said.

Elliot added that the eventual establishment of state police would strengthen enforcement of the proposed law.

Deputy Chief Whip David Setonji said weak enforcement had undermined several existing laws and urged that the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps be included among agencies responsible for implementing the legislation.

Also speaking, Bonu Solomon said the Assembly had enacted numerous laws over the years but often struggled with implementation.

He argued that the bill should address both child and adult begging and also target those who encourage the practice through indiscriminate alms giving.

Majority Leader Noheem Adams described the bill as timely, noting that some northern states and the Federal Capital Territory had already introduced similar measures.

In his remarks, Obasa clarified that the proposed law was not designed to discourage charity but to regulate how assistance reaches vulnerable persons.

“We are not saying people should not give. What we are saying is that the process should be organised in a way that enhances security and restores order,” he said.

The Speaker warned that criminals increasingly disguise themselves as beggars, particularly at night and during traffic congestion, creating security risks for motorists and pedestrians.

He also condemned the growing exploitation of women and children for street begging, describing it as a business operated by individuals who profit from vulnerable people.

According to him, “Government should establish dedicated institutions where members of the public can channel their donations while those removed from the streets receive rehabilitation, welfare support and opportunities for reintegration.”

Obasa further argued that discouraging indiscriminate street giving would reduce organised begging.

“If there is no giver, there will be no beggar,” he said.

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