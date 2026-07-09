Kwara APC reconciliation c’ttee urges stakeholders to shun inflammatory comments

Gbenga Olarinoye, Ilorin

Chairman of the Kwara State All Progressives Congress (APC) Reconciliation Committee, retired Col. AbdulWahab Ademola Lawal, has appealed to aggrieved members of the party to embrace dialogue and reconciliation following disagreements arising from the party’s primary elections.

“We appeal to all aggrieved members to open their hearts and minds for a warm and welcoming reception with a view to finding lasting solutions to this family predicament,” Lawal told a news conference in Ilorin on Wednesday.

He said the committee was constituted by the party to reconcile aggrieved leaders and members ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to him, although the task before the committee is challenging, members remain optimistic that peace and harmony will be restored within the party.

He described the disagreements as a family affair, noting that all parties involved remain loyal to the APC.

“We are all one family. We have watched and listened to all contending positions as they unfold publicly. No party to this misunderstanding has jettisoned the party. All pay allegiance to the party. In this regard, our task is made light. It is thus a family feud and we must all resolve issues with family love,” he said.

Lawal said the committee’s terms of reference include engaging and mediating with aggrieved members and stakeholders across the state to identify the root causes of disputes and facilitate amicable resolutions.

He added that the committee would submit a comprehensive report with actionable recommendations to the state executive committee to promote healing and reintegration within the party.

Lawal also urged party members to refrain from inflammatory statements capable of escalating tensions.

“Our appeal to all our members is to sheath the sword and refrain from provocative utterances. This is necessary to douse tension and allow good reasoning to prevail. All of us as party members must be ready to make sacrifices necessary to enable APC to retain its winning streaks in Kwara State,” he said.

“We must not betray the confidence reposed in us by the good people of Kwara State, who love the party and demand for more services to the people. We must unite, be formidable and poised to win the general elections. It is the pathway to shared prosperity for all.”

Lawal disclosed that the committee had commenced its assignment and would hold consultative meetings across the three senatorial districts with party executives, aspirants, candidates, stakeholders and other interest groups.

He said the committee would also engage members of the G15 both collectively and individually while collaborating with individuals and groups already working towards resolving the crisis.

Lawal commended party faithful and stakeholders who had initiated reconciliation efforts, saying the establishment of the committee was intended to strengthen, rather than replace, such initiatives.

“Let me recognize and thank all party members and faithfuls who have been working as individuals and groups to resolve our disagreements. The creation of this committee does not vitiate their efforts; it is in recognition of it and to reinforce it. Please increase the tempo and we shall work with you and acknowledge you,” the chairman said.

He further appealed to the media, particularly social media users, to report developments objectively and avoid inflammatory publications.

“We come in peace and seek the cooperation of all aggrieved persons to give mediation and dialogue a chance.

“We also urge the media to report responsibly as we remain committed to transparency throughout this process,” Lawal said.

Other members of the committee at the briefing included Dr. Oluwatoyin Opawoye, Engr. Musa Yeketi; and ACG Ahmed Abbass.

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