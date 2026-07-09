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High-level stakeholders technical meeting on strengthening of repatriation , re-integration of trafficked Nigerian from Mali Africa Countries, held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo0135

Chairman of the House Committee on Humanitarian Services, Hon Akande  Sadipe, members of the Committee, Hon Moshood Oshun and Hon Olumide Osoba, at the High-level Stakeholders Technical Meeting on the Strengthening of Repatriation and Re-integration of Trafficked Nigerians from Mali Africa Countries, held at the National Assembly in Abuja… PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

 

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