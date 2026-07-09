Flooding: Rivers monarch tasks residents on drainage clearance

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Paramount Ruler of Akpor Kingdom in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, His Majesty Levi Ozonwhonwu Oriebe, has called on residents to take responsibility for environmental sanitation by clearing blocked drainages and stopping indiscriminate refuse disposal to avert flooding in the area.

King Oriebe, while addressing residents said while government is investing in infrastructure, community members must play their part to keep the environment clean, noting that clogged drainage channels remain a major cause of flooding in the kingdom.

The monarch warned that blocked water channels across Akpor Kingdom pose a serious flood risk as the rainy season intensifies and urged “Akpor sons, daughters and all residents” to make drainage clearance a collective responsibility.

“I want to urge Akpor sons, daughters and all residents of Akpor Kingdom to see it as a collective responsibility to clear our water drainage and not dump refuse in the gutters, as this also leads to flooding.

“Government is doing their job, so we also need to do our job by not dumping refuse inside gutter. All our drainage have been blocked, we need to do the needful by clearing them,” he said.

The traditional ruler also appealed to Governor Siminalayi Fubara to expedite work on the ongoing Port Harcourt Ring Road project and other road construction projects in Akpor Kingdom, stating that their completion would boost transportation and socio-economic activities.

“We are also begging Governor Siminalayi Fubara to help fast-track the ring road project and all other ongoing road construction projects going on in Akpor kingdom,” he appealed.

Oriebe further commended the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, for facilitating the appointment of Professor Princewill Chike as Vice-Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt.

He described the appointment as the fulfilment of a 51-year aspiration of the Ikwerre ethnic nationality.

“I want to commend the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, for giving us what the people of Ikwerre ethnic nationality have been demanding for over 51 years, which is to become the Vice Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt. Today it is a reality with the appointment of Professor Princewill Chike as VC of UNIPORT.

“We are very, very happy. I urge the FCT minister to continue to do good by taking Ikwerre people to greater heights,” the monarch said.

The traditional ruler also called on the new Vice-Chancellor to prioritize qualified indigenes of Akpor Kingdom, the host community of UniPort, in employment opportunities, just as he lamented that past administrations at the institution sidelined host community members in recruitment processes.

“I will urge Professor Chike to consider the people of Akpor for job opportunities at the University. For years now we have been sidelined as host community when it comes to employment opportunities. All the past leadership of the institution have turned the institution into their personal property, so we are begging Professor Chike to be fair to us this time,” he added.

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