Fake agency probe: Gbajabiamila should step aside now

The decision by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to order a probe into the alleged fake agency scandal linked to the Office of his Chief of Staff has elevated the matter from social media speculation to an issue of national importance. Although the Presidency has publicly denied allegations that Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila authorised appointments into the alleged non-existent agency, and Mr. Gbajabiamila himself has vehemently rejected the accusations while pursuing legal action against his accuser, Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi, the controversy has raised troubling questions that only a transparent investigation can address.

The cornerstone of every credible investigation is public confidence. Such confidence is difficult to sustain when the occupant of an office under public scrutiny continues to wield the full authority of that office throughout the investigation. This is why, in mature democracies, public officials frequently step aside—not because they have been found guilty, but because doing so protects the integrity of the investigative process and preserves confidence in public institutions.

Therefore, we believe that the call by individuals and groups for Gbajabiamila to step aside temporarily should not be interpreted as a declaration of guilt. It is instead a demonstration of respect for the principles of accountability, transparency and responsible public service. The office of the Chief of Staff is one of the most influential positions in the Presidency. It coordinates access to the President, supervises sensitive administrative matters and commands enormous institutional influence. An investigation involving issues connected to such an office should be insulated from every appearance of interference or conflict of interest.

The allegations surrounding the activities of individuals claiming to represent a fictitious Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC) have embarrassed the Federal Government and exposed serious weaknesses in administrative control and legislative oversight. Whether the accusations against the Chief of Staff are eventually substantiated or completely disproved, Nigerians deserve to know how a fake organisation allegedly operated under the guise of presidential authority for as long as it reportedly did.

In our view, Tinubu deserves some credit for allowing the matter to be investigated by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) instead of dismissing public concern outright. However, the credibility of any probe depends not only on its findings but also on the process through which those findings are reached. Justice must not only be done; it must also be seen to be done.

Nigeria’s political history is riddled with investigations that often ended without convincing the public because those under scrutiny remained in office, raising persistent suspicions about possible influence over witnesses, investigators or official records. Even where no interference actually occurred, the perception alone weakened public trust. Government should avoid repeating that mistake.

This must not end up like the case of the former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu who was investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly diverting over N585 million into a personal account but the outcome not made public.

Stepping aside during an investigation is neither unprecedented nor dishonourable. It is on record that around the world, ministers, chief executives, legislators and senior government officials have temporarily vacated office to enable independent inquiries. Many have subsequently returned after being cleared. Others have accepted responsibility where wrongdoing was established. Either outcome strengthens democratic accountability.

Before the ordered probe, the Presidency has insisted that the allegations against Gbajabiamila are false and unsupported by official records. Those assertions deserve fair consideration, just as the allegations deserve impartial investigation. A temporary withdrawal from official duties would give investigators the independence they require while protecting both the office and its occupant from allegations of undue influence.

The larger issue extends beyond one individual. Nigerians are increasingly concerned about integrity within public institutions. Confidence in government has been eroded by recurring allegations of corruption, abuse of office and lack of accountability. Every opportunity to demonstrate a genuine commitment to transparency should therefore be embraced rather than resisted.

Similarly, the controversy surrounding the alleged fake federal agency should serve as a wake-up call on the Senate and the House of Representatives to be more alive to their constitutional duties, especially oversight functions, considering that the PFIPC, under its Director-General, Adeyemi, was appropriated N1.3 billion in the 2026 federal budget passed by the National Assembly.

If the investigation eventually clears Gbajabiamila of every allegation, stepping aside would only reinforce his reputation as a public servant who placed institutional integrity above personal convenience. If, on the other hand, investigators uncover evidence requiring further action, Nigerians would at least be assured that the process was conducted without avoidable questions about impartiality. Ultimately, this controversy presents Tinubu with an opportunity to strengthen public accountability within his administration.

A government implementing reforms must be willing to subject even its closest officials to the highest ethical expectations. Loyalty to individuals should never outweigh loyalty to public institutions and the nation.

For that reason, the most honourable course is clear. Pending the conclusion of a credible, transparent and independent investigation, Femi Gbajabiamila should voluntarily step aside. Such a decision would not amount to an admission of guilt. Rather, it would affirm the enduring democratic principle that public office is a public trust, and that preserving the integrity of government and its institutions is more important than preserving the comfort of any office holder.

For a better society

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