Enugu police impound 195 vehicles for registration, number plate violations

Cosmas Chukwu, Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command has impounded no fewer than 195 vehicles across the state for violating registration and number plate regulations, warning that all offending motorists will be prosecuted in court.

The enforcement exercise, led by the Commissioner of Police, CP Mamman Bitrus Giwa, on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, formed part of the nationwide crackdown on unregistered vehicles and those operating with covered, defaced, obscured, improperly affixed, unauthorised or missing number plates.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Daniel Ndukwe, the police said the operation targeted vehicles contravening the provisions of the National Road Traffic Regulations and other extant laws.

According to the command, the impounded vehicles include those that were not registered, those bearing covered, defaced, obscured, unauthorised or improperly affixed number plates, as well as vehicles operating with only one number plate instead of the legally required two.

“The affected vehicle owners will be charged in court and prosecuted accordingly,” the statement said.

Commending officers who participated in the operation, CP Giwa described the exercise as professional and reminded motorists of their legal obligation to comply with vehicle registration and number plate regulations.

He warned that the enforcement would be sustained across the state, stressing that violators would continue to face prosecution.

“The Command will sustain the enforcement and ensure that all offenders are prosecuted in accordance with the law,” the Commissioner stated.

CP Giwa explained that the operation followed the recent directive of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, mandating all state police commands to strictly enforce the nationwide ban on unregistered vehicles and prosecute offenders.

According to him, the directive was necessitated by the growing security concerns associated with such vehicles, which are frequently used in criminal activities while also violating existing traffic regulations.

The Commissioner also issued a stern warning to police personnel participating in the exercise, cautioning that any officer found engaging in extortion, harassment or any other form of misconduct would face severe disciplinary sanctions.

He equally urged motorists operating unregistered vehicles or using covered, defaced, obscured, unauthorised or improperly affixed number plates, except where permitted by law, to immediately comply with all relevant regulations.

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